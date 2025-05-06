Triple H to turn top WWE star babyface for the first time in his 9-year career after RAW? Potential hint explored

Triple H had a lot in store for this week's WWE RAW, including a possible tease about A-Town Down Under splitting up. Interestingly, not only is it a possible break-up on the horizon, but it might also lead to a character change for the former Money in the Bank winner.

A-Town Down Under hasn't had the best relationship these past few months. After the recent WWE RAW show, another issue may have arisen. Grayson Waller was initially scheduled for a match, but after learning he was facing the returning Sheamus, he talked to Adam Pearce and stated Austin Theory should take it instead. The Money in the Bank winner took the opportunity as he thought his partner was helping him get a singles match. In the end, Theory was no match for The Celtic Warrior. After being thrown under the bus, Austin can break away from his partner.

Austin Theory has been a heel since making his wrestling debut in 2016, but after nine years, Triple H can finally make him a babyface for the first time in his career. Every time a problem arises in A-Town Down Under, the former United States Champion always gets the short end of the stick, which might be for him to gain more sympathy from fans.

After what transpired on RAW, some more seeds can be planted along with more teases to get fans on Theory's side before a break-up takes place and Austin becomes a baby face.

What problems does Grayson Waller have with Austin Theory as his tag team partner on WWE RAW?

Although the former WWE Tag Team Champions are heels on-screen, the latter is known to be friendly with fans behind the scenes. As it turns out, this is something that the former doesn't appreciate.

While on The Amin Show, Grayson Waller shared that the problem with Austin Theory is that the latter was a good guy behind the scenes, and wasn't willing to do whatever it takes. Meanwhile, the Australian star is more focused on getting the job done and focusing on himself. Despite their difference in approach, Waller shared that they work well together as they are talented.

"I think the problem with Austin Theory is that he's a good guy. He's not what people assume he is, and that kind of frustrates me at times, like he's not willing to do whatever it takes. We're walking into the venue, and he wants to stop and take photos with the kids and the fat blokes with the black shirts on. That's just not me. I'm there to work, I'm there for myself, and sometimes we don't see eye to eye. But the problem is, we're both supremely talented, so as a tag team, we work pretty well,"

It will be interesting to see what will happen next between Grayson Waller and Austin Theory on WWE RAW.

