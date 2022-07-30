Triple H WWE Rumor Roundup: Seth Rollins' new SummerSlam match, Jon Moxley potentially returning?

Welcome to another edition of our WWE Rumor Roundup, this time dedicated to the past week's worth of stories involving Triple H. Things have gotten interesting ever since he was named the company's new Head of Creative.

Several rumors have been flying about regarding the backstage feeling towards The Game's appointment, both inside and outside WWE. We also have word on a big decision he is making for SummerSlam tomorrow.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation over Jon Moxley making a sensational return to the company now that Vince McMahon is no longer in power. But is there anything concrete about it?

Let's get right into the biggest rumors about Triple H and his new creative duties.

#4 Positive response to Triple H's rumored tweaks to RAW

The day Triple H got announced as the new Head of Creative, WWE presented the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW for SummerSlam. While the show was written before Vince McMahon retired, The Game seemingly made a few alterations.

According to a rumor from Ringside News, there were not a lot of changes, but the adjustments that were made were all met with a positive response. The show did feel better than a regular episode of RAW, which is a promising sign for more changes after SummerSlam.

#3 Triple H rumored to announce a new SummerSlam match for Seth Rollins

Triple H @TripleH Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. For anyone who purchased a ticket to #SummerSlam hoping to see me in action, I apologize. I did everything I could over the last 6 months to earn my spot on this show, but some things are out of my control. Thank you for always singing my song. They’ll hear ya someday. I hear you! twitter.com/wwerollins/sta… I hear you! twitter.com/wwerollins/sta…

Currently, Seth Rollins doesn't have a match at SummerSlam. He was supposed to face Riddle, but a storyline injury to The King of Bros has led to it being postponed, potentially for Clash at the Castle.

This is the first significant change Triple H has made to Saturday's event. However, it seems like The Visionary will face a new opponent after the 14-time world champion responded to Rollins' tweet about missing SummerSlam with a tease for a new match.

Dave Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Game "babyfaced" himself so he could "save the day" by announcing a replacement. If this rumor is true, it will be interesting to see who will step up to Seth Rollins.

#2 Several former WWE stars may not have left if The Game was promoted sooner

Full story with a lot of interesting notes coming to Fightful has spoken to numerous talent -- both free agents and talent in other companies -- who said they believe they'd still be with WWE if Triple H had been in his current roles sooner.Full story with a lot of interesting notes coming to FightfulSelect.com soon Fightful has spoken to numerous talent -- both free agents and talent in other companies -- who said they believe they'd still be with WWE if Triple H had been in his current roles sooner.Full story with a lot of interesting notes coming to FightfulSelect.com soon https://t.co/dz4KyI77ud

Triple H has had prior booking experience in WWE. He was in charge of NXT for years, eventually making it the fan-favorite brand in the company. Several former stars fondly remember their time working on the black and gold brand.

Many are no longer with the company, either getting released or leaving on their own. According to a report on Fightful Select, some of them believe they would still be in the company had Triple H been in his current position sooner.

Another top free agent told Sean Ross Sapp that they are more likely to return now that The Game and Stephanie McMahon are in power. It will be interesting to see which former superstars make their way back under the current regime.

#1 Speculation on if Jon Moxley will return to WWE under the new regime

Would Mox actually consider a return?

One of the biggest ex-WWE stars subject to speculation was Jon Moxley. He left the company after growing disillusioned with Vince McMahon's creative process. With things likely to improve under Triple H, would he consider a return?

Dave Meltzer dismissed those claims on Wrestling Observer Radio, bluntly stating that the AEW Interim World Champion won't be leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion. Bryan Alvarez added that Moxley told him he'd never work on a scripted wrestling show again.

So, unless WWE moves away from the heavily scripted nature of its product, fans shouldn't expect Jon Moxley to return to the company. It would take a radical change in direction, which may be too far even for Triple H to deliver.

