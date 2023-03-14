Trish Stratus out of action after Damage CTRL attack on WWE RAW?

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is set for major WrestleMania 39 action alongside Becky Lynch and Lita. With loads of experience under her belt, she returned to play a vital role on the February 28 edition of RAW to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions. Damage CTRL knows the legend's importance and thus softened her before 'Mania.

Prior to the latest RAW's commencement, Cathy Kelley was seen interviewing the host of WrestleMania 39, The Miz. It turned out to be a fun segment with the A-Lister until Trish Stratus was seen being thrown around by Damage CTRL. Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai brutalized the legend and left her writhing on the ground.

Trish Stratus was later found in the medical room by Cathy Kelley. Wrestling fans were worried about a potential injury scenario on WWE RAW. Fortunately, the legend was back out of the doctor's room and was spotted alongside her 'Mania partners, Becky Lynch and Lita. She was furious about the ambush, although the 47-year-old mentioned that she had endured worse beatdowns in the past.

The seven-time Women's Champion is filled with vengeance. Her latest Twitter post is ominous news for Damage CTRL. However, it remains to be seen what scheme Stratus has in mind for next week.

WrestleMania 39 will mark the in-ring return of Trish Stratus since her epic clash against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. A regular gym-goer and yoga trainer, she is ready to hit the squared circle despite being inactive for such a long time.

WWE RAW Superstar Trish Stratus made fun of Bayley's dream match coming to life

Before becoming a smack-talking heel on the red brand, Bayley traded hugs with the crowd and was a role model for the younger audience. Naturally, her demands for a fight with crowd-favorite legends such as Lita and Trish Stratus in 2016 logically couldn't have occurred at the time.

The advent of Damage CTRL has propelled Bayley to become a villain. She will finally achieve her dream of fighting Stratus and Lita, that too in a single day, although it has cost her dearly. Her partners, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai are now devoid of gold.

During an interview with The Bump, Trish poked fun at Bayley and asked her how she felt after Damage CTRL's abysmal title loss.

"Well, dreams do come true. Maybe you should have her (Bayley) on The Bump afterwards and say, ‘How do you feel?’ after we whoop her ass at WrestleMania. See how she feels about putting that out there."

Trish and Bayley have hilarious interactions on social media to spice up the storyline unfolding on RAW. The Hall of Famer recently roasted The Role Model after she broke character on Twitter. More on that here.

