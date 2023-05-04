Trish Stratus kisses The Rock: What was her husband's reaction?

Trish Stratus was paired with The Rock for a brief period during her previous run with WWE. Despite her on-screen relationship, she was also with her now-husband Ron Fisicio in real life. After the superstars shared an on-screen kiss, the Hall of Famer's partner had an interesting reaction.

The former Women's Champion and Dwayne Johnson had a common enemy back in 2001, Vince McMahon. At one point, Trish and The Rock were paired against Kurt Angle and McMahon. Before the aforementioned match, the duo was in a backstage segment where they eventually shared an on-screen kiss. Still, no romantic angle continued between the two stars.

Years later, the RAW Superstar revisited the moment while in Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. Trish Stratus revealed that her husband was supportive of her kiss with The Rock. Trish added that Ron was excited for the moment as it would improve her character.

"I went, ‘I have to kiss The Rock tonight.’ He’s like, ‘Cool. That’s going to be great for your character.’ Amazing, right? As opposed to what maybe another husband might say.”

Trish met her husband while they were still in high school at Bayview Secondary School. They dated for 14 years and married on September 30, 2006. They have two children, Maximus and Madison Patricia.

What did Trish Stratus and her husband Ron Fisicio bond over?

Stratus and Fisicio may have met in high school, but their career paths did not exactly cross in the professional world. However, they still found common ground in terms of their love for professional wrestling.

Trish Stratus previously revealed that they were both wrestling fans. Sharing that they even took trips to watch shows, like WCW Nitro.

"He was a wrestling fan, so we related. We were around that, remember Toronto was like a hotbed for wrestling when we were children. When we started dating (...) there wasn’t many females that liked wrestling, or maybe said they didn’t. So the fact that I liked wrestling, we’d take trips I’ll never forget. We’d go to Florida, we’d drive to Florida and we’d base it around going to an event. Like a Nitro, we went to a WCW Nitro. Like it was part of our trip thing. So we always related from the very beginning on stuff."

Trish Stratus has garnered a number of admirers while wrestling, but it's evident that her biggest fan is definitely her husband.

