Trish Stratus makes bold prediction ahead of WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has made a bold prediction ahead of tonight's edition of RAW.

Trish battled Becky Lynch at Night of Champions on May 27 in Saudi Arabia. Lynch appeared to be in control of the match when Zoey Stark emerged from under the ring. The 29-year-old NXT standout attacked Becky, and Stratus was able to capitalize for the pinfall victory. Zoey drafted RAW at this year's WWE Draft and has aligned herself with the Hall of Famer on the red brand.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will be taking place on July 1 from the 02 Arena in London, England. The qualifying matches are already underway, and Zoey Stark will be competing in one tonight against Natalya on RAW. Nattie will likely be highly motivated after she suffered an embarrassing loss to Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions.

Trish Stratus took to Twitter and made a bold prediction before tonight's edition of RAW in Hartford, Connecticut. She predicted that Zoey Stark would defeat Natalya to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match next month at the premium live event.

"D’uh @ZoeyStarkWWE obvs," she tweeted.

Trish Stratus opens up about her return to WWE

Trish Stratus returned to the company earlier this year as a babyface to help Becky Lynch and Lita during their rivalry against Damage CTRL. However, the Hall of Famer quickly grew jealous and turned her back on the duo before partnering with Zoey Stark.

Becky Lynch and Lita had captured the Women's Tag Team Championships and were scheduled to defend the titles against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on a recent episode of RAW.

Lita was attacked backstage, and Stratus offered to replace her in the match. Liv rolled up Stratus to win the titles, and Trish attacked Becky after the bout. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are now the Women's Tag Team Champions after they were relinquished due to an injury to Liv Morgan.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the 47-year-old revealed that she returned to the company because she wants to entertain.

"Look, is it entertaining, is it fun, is it true? Is it something like, 'Ooh, who else can cut this promo? That is something unique. So that's the lure of it for me. I just wanna go out there and entertain. I'm a performer first and foremost and that's what I wanna do. I wanna entertain, I wanna do my performances," said Stratus. [4:10 - 4:50]

The rivalry between Becky and Trish has become very personal. It will be fascinating to see if anyone joins Becky Lynch to even the odds against Stark and Stratus moving forward.

