Trish Stratus may not return on WWE SmackDown alone

WWE's all-women, mega show, Evolution 2, is set to take place next month at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. And if it's an all-women PLE, it certainly cannot be done without one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time, Trish Stratus. The WWE Hall of Famer is rumored to return to Friday Night SmackDown this week at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The seven-time Women's Champion had returned to the company earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. She entered the match at no.25, eliminating Candice LeRae before being thrown out by Nia Jax. Later, at the Elimination Chamber PLE, Stratus teamed up with Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Candice in a winning effort.

Now, the Diva of the Decade is rumored for another massive return ahead of the big WWE event. However, Trish Stratus may not come alone this time. She can bring along her best friend, Lita.

Trending

The last time fans saw The Queen of Extreme in the Stamford-based promotion was on April 10, 2023, when she was supposed to defend her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW with Becky Lynch against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, she was assaulted before the match, and Trish Stratus was eventually revealed to be her attacker. Later, Lita also appeared at the NXT show on November 23, 2023, to announce the qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

But who would Lita and Trish Stratus square off against if they return on SmackDown this week? Their contest can be against The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella). The iconic duo was rumored to clash against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Evolution 2 PLE next month. Nikki Bella's return to WWE last week and her confrontation with Liv Morgan were part of the storyline.

However, Liv Morgan's dislocated shoulder injury during her match against Kairi Sane on RAW might have curtailed all the plans. Nikka Bella was supposed to attack Morgan during this match, but The Miracle Kid's untimely injury possibly led to a change in plans.

Expand Tweet

And now, WWE could be building a massive feud between the top legends at the Evolution PLE next month. It would be interesting to see how Trish Stratus brings up this whole match on SmackDown this week.

Lita dropped hints of her WWE return in January this year

In a conversation with Inside The Ropes earlier this year, The Extreme Diva had opened up on her WWE return as a full-timer. She stated that it's all about the timing, as she's also content with her retirement at the moment.

"I feel really happy and really at peace with what I've done. If I never step foot in the ring, I'm good with that. But at the same time, my body feels really good. They're doing such awesome stuff with the women now," The Queen of Extreme said. [15:45 - 16:00]

While a full-time return might not be on the cards for Lita, the four-time Women's Champion can, however, return for one special match. It will be interesting to see the Rated-R Diva compete inside the squared circle after nearly two years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More