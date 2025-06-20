Trish Stratus may not return on WWE SmackDown alone

WWE's all-women, mega show, Evolution 2, is set to take place next month at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. And if it's an all-women PLE, it certainly cannot be done without one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time, Trish Stratus. The WWE Hall of Famer is rumored to return to Friday Night SmackDown this week at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The seven-time Women's Champion had returned to the company earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. She entered the match at no.25, eliminating Candice LeRae before being thrown out by Nia Jax. Later, at the Elimination Chamber PLE, Stratus teamed up with Tiffany Stratton to take on Nia Jax and Candice in a winning effort.
Now, the Diva of the Decade is rumored for another massive return ahead of the big WWE event. However, Trish Stratus may not come alone this time. She can bring along her best friend, Lita.
The last time fans saw The Queen of Extreme in the Stamford-based promotion was on April 10, 2023, when she was supposed to defend her WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on RAW with Becky Lynch against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, she was assaulted before the match, and Trish Stratus was eventually revealed to be her attacker. Later, Lita also appeared at the NXT show on November 23, 2023, to announce the qualifiers for the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline.
But who would Lita and Trish Stratus square off against if they return on SmackDown this week? Their contest can be against The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella). The iconic duo was rumored to clash against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at Evolution 2 PLE next month. Nikki Bella's return to WWE last week and her confrontation with Liv Morgan were part of the storyline.
However, Liv Morgan's dislocated shoulder injury during her match against Kairi Sane on RAW might have curtailed all the plans. Nikka Bella was supposed to attack Morgan during this match, but The Miracle Kid's untimely injury possibly led to a change in plans.
And now, WWE could be building a massive feud between the top legends at the Evolution PLE next month. It would be interesting to see how Trish Stratus brings up this whole match on SmackDown this week.
Lita dropped hints of her WWE return in January this year
In a conversation with Inside The Ropes earlier this year, The Extreme Diva had opened up on her WWE return as a full-timer. She stated that it's all about the timing, as she's also content with her retirement at the moment.
"I feel really happy and really at peace with what I've done. If I never step foot in the ring, I'm good with that. But at the same time, my body feels really good. They're doing such awesome stuff with the women now," The Queen of Extreme said. [15:45 - 16:00]
While a full-time return might not be on the cards for Lita, the four-time Women's Champion can, however, return for one special match. It will be interesting to see the Rated-R Diva compete inside the squared circle after nearly two years.