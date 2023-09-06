Trish Stratus needs to face off against 6-time champion before she retires from WWE

Trish Stratus is a WWE legend for a reason - in 2023, the 47 year 'young' Hall of Famer worked a Match of the Year contender against this generation's best, Becky Lynch, at Payback.

The duo's Steel Cage match on Saturday night left a lasting impression among the viewers, with homages to Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart, and the first women's cage bout. It was a rather emphatic culmination to their months long rivalry.

Meanwhile, both Stratus and WWE have hinted that she is far from done. A match against Zoey Stark is not out of the realm of possibility, if the post-match attack by the latter on the Hall of Famer was any indication. But there is another major match that the company should book before Trish Stratus calls it a career, vs. Bayley.

It looked like Damage CTRL was on the verge of splitting, but instead, IYO SKY cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and captured the Women's Championship from Bianca Belair. The trio's loss at WrestleMania 39 to Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch still lingers though, as unfinished business.

There wasn't much of a point in having Bayley's stable lose at the Show of Shows, to a makeshift team, but it certainly planted seeds for a feud down the line, between The Role Model and Stratus, in what could be a memorable affair.

Trish Stratus responds to Bayley's dream of facing the WWE Hall of Famer in a one-on-one contest

Around WrestleMania season earlier this year, Trish Stratus appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she responded to Bayley's 2016 tweet, in which she specifically named the Hall of Famer and the latter's rival Lita as her favored opponents in singles competition.

Trish Stratus brushed off Bayley's thoughts, claiming that The Role Model should be brought back to The Bump so that she could talk about how she feels losing on The Grandest Stage:

"Well, dreams do come true. Maybe you should have her on The Bump afterwards and say, ‘How do you feel?’ after we whoop her a** at WrestleMania. See how she feels about putting that out there," Stratus said.

Trish Stratus has already faced Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, and has expressed interest in stepping into the ring with Mercedes Mone. However, Bayley is the only one remaining among the Four Horsewomen under contract with WWE that the Hall of Famer has not faced one-on-one.

At this stage in Bayley's career, it's only fitting that she gets to work a high-profile match with Trish Stratus. It also opens the door for an eventual face turn for the legendary star of the women's divsion.

