Twitter Reacts to Edge winning the Men's Royal Rumble match: Mick Foley, Beth Phoenix, and others react to the remarkable victory

Ladies and Gentlemen, Edge is your winner of the Men's Royal Rumble 2021. After entering the match at No.1, the Rated-R Superstar went on to last for the entire duration of the bout, ultimately eliminating Randy Orton to win it. Edge proved that he's still at the top of his game with this awesome performance.

Accumulating a total of three eliminations, all of which came in the final moments of the match, Edge had the second-highest number of eliminations in the bout. Big E, Seth Rollins, and Damien Priest, all of whom scored four eliminations each, were tied in the top spot.

Edge and Randy Orton began the proceedings by brawling outside the ring, which led to The Viper getting injured and being escorted out of the match. Though Orton made his way back into the bout in the final moments, Edge eliminated him to come out on top.

The biggest surprise return of the night came when Edge's former tag team partner and childhood friend, Christian, made his triumphant return to in-ring action. The two were visibly emotional after seeing each other in the match and shared a hug, after which they unleashed some of their vintage offense on the other participants.

While many expected Daniel Bryan to win the Rumble, he was surprisingly eliminated by Seth Rollins after lasting for 29 minutes. Though he can still find his way towards a clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, Edge now has the right to determine his opponent at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Edge will wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania 37 against the champion of his choice.

The fact that Edge is on WWE RAW makes it easy to predict that he will challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. However, a lot of fans are calling a clash against Roman Reigns as the real dream match.

If Edge decides to head to SmackDown to challenge The Tribal Chief, the two can engage in classic heel vs babyface battle. While a clash against Reigns will be potentially more story-driven, the match against McIntyre would be fought respectfully. It's up to WWE to decide which is the better option because either bout would be a treat for the fans.

That said, let's check out how the Twitter world reacted to Edge winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

I fixed it for you. ❤️ 🥲 pic.twitter.com/orkbuhv4KR — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) February 1, 2021

EDGE!!!!!!!!



Let the Cinderella story be told!



A great way to end a very good #RoyalRumble @EdgeRatedR — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 1, 2021

For real tho I love it, shoutout to Edge. What a performance!



I don’t care if he’s old, and they didn’t build a new star



it’s EDGE!!!! — WrestlinGifs (@WrestlinGifs) February 1, 2021

Terrifying finish but gotta love that moment for Edge! Didn’t think they could top Bianca but that’s a pretty feel good night! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/NuWsmeOzxR — Phil Chambers (@PhilMyChambers) February 1, 2021

If this is how it goes, these would be great WrestleMania matches:



Edge vs Drew McIntyre - WWE title



Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks - SmackDown Women’s title



Daniel Bryan vs Roman Reigns - Universal Championship — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 1, 2021

And there you have it. Edge, meet the Tribal Chief. 😎 #RoyalRumble — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) February 1, 2021

It’s Edge, missed 11 years and everyone loves Edge.. — Aden (@adenr_11) February 1, 2021

MY GOODNESS 😅 @EdgeRatedR That was incredible and I was on the edge of my seat the entire time. WELL DONE! @WWENXT @WWE #WrestleMania — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) February 1, 2021

Nice to see a young and upcoming wrestler like Edge win. — Daniel D Callaghan (@DDC_Calgary) February 1, 2021

EDGE WINS! They had me for a second there after the RKO, can't lie!



Edge/Drew? Edge/Roman?! We can't lose either way!



Bianca Belair was a star made in the Rumble. Edge is the story, the crusade for the title he had to retire with but never lost.



I love both. #RoyalRumble — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 1, 2021

EDGE WINS!!!



BIANCA BELAIR WINS!!!!



SURPRISE RETURNS GALORE!!!



OWENS & REIGNS KILLED IT!!!



WHAT A FANTASTIC SHOW!!!!!!!



THIS IS WHAT THE RUMBLE IS ALL ABOUT!!#royalrumble — Mark (@WrestlingJebus) February 1, 2021

Edge wins the Royal Rumble from number one, what a great match.



What a performance from Edge. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/o7nv9MBlQ3 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 1, 2021

What. A. Rumble.



Mainly for Christian's return, of course. But still, that was a belter.



Edge vs. Drew, then?#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/70zWoUojyc — Andrew Pollard (@culturedleftpeg) February 1, 2021

WWE worked me HARD with that finish. Randy Orton appeared and I was ready to be angry, but no. Edge wins from number one! Not as electric as the women's but Christian's return ruled and I dug those final seconds a LOT. #RoyalRumble — Andy H. Murray (@andyhmurray) February 1, 2021

EDGE WINS THE ROYAL RUMBLE



IT'S GOING TO HAPPEN#ROYALRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/rqT5CfCauJ — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) February 1, 2021