Twitter Reacts to Edge winning the Men's Royal Rumble match: Mick Foley, Beth Phoenix, and others react to the remarkable victory

Ladies and Gentlemen, Edge is your winner of the Men's Royal Rumble 2021. After entering the match at No.1, the Rated-R Superstar went on to last for the entire duration of the bout, ultimately eliminating Randy Orton to win it. Edge proved that he's still at the top of his game with this awesome performance.
Accumulating a total of three eliminations, all of which came in the final moments of the match, Edge had the second-highest number of eliminations in the bout. Big E, Seth Rollins, and Damien Priest, all of whom scored four eliminations each, were tied in the top spot.
Edge and Randy Orton began the proceedings by brawling outside the ring, which led to The Viper getting injured and being escorted out of the match. Though Orton made his way back into the bout in the final moments, Edge eliminated him to come out on top.
The biggest surprise return of the night came when Edge's former tag team partner and childhood friend, Christian, made his triumphant return to in-ring action. The two were visibly emotional after seeing each other in the match and shared a hug, after which they unleashed some of their vintage offense on the other participants.
While many expected Daniel Bryan to win the Rumble, he was surprisingly eliminated by Seth Rollins after lasting for 29 minutes. Though he can still find his way towards a clash with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37, Edge now has the right to determine his opponent at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.
Edge will wrestle in the main event of WrestleMania 37 against the champion of his choice.
The fact that Edge is on WWE RAW makes it easy to predict that he will challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. However, a lot of fans are calling a clash against Roman Reigns as the real dream match.
If Edge decides to head to SmackDown to challenge The Tribal Chief, the two can engage in classic heel vs babyface battle. While a clash against Reigns will be potentially more story-driven, the match against McIntyre would be fought respectfully. It's up to WWE to decide which is the better option because either bout would be a treat for the fans.
