Twitter Reacts to WWE RAW (4th May 2020): AJ Styles, Liv Morgan and others comment on tonight's Monday Night RAW
- AJ Styles made a bold claim regarding Money In The Bank while Liv Morgan seems to be enjoying her recent run on RAW.
- The go-home episode of RAW certainly had the WWE Universe buzzing.
It was a crazy night on Monday Night RAW as we saw a major return and some incredible matches that truly caught the imagination of the WWE Universe.
RAW started with MVP's VIP Lounge with the Women's Money In The Bank participants Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Asuka. While the host tried to maintain peace, things quickly got heated between all three. However, to the surprise of some, Baszler and Asuka formed a mini-alliance to attack Jax and send her out of the ring.
We then had the Last Chance Gauntlet Match on RAW, where Bobby Lashley dominated early on eliminating three Superstars. However, The All Mighty couldn't control himself and got disqualified after putting his hands on the referee. His opponent at that time, Humberto Carrillo showed a lot of heart throughout the match eliminating Angel Garza and Austin Theory. But then, AJ Styles returned and would force Carrillo to tap out and thereby secure his place in the Men's MITB Ladder Match.
Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne scored the upset win of the night when they beat Ricochet and Cedric Alexander on RAW. There was more tag team action as the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits, and The Viking Raiders added another classic to their storied rivalry.
Both teams left it all on the line, but once again Erik & Ivar pinned Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford to continue the Street Profits' barren run against The Viking Raiders.
Charlotte and Liv Morgan rekindled their rivalry on RAW where The Queen was pushed to the limit by one of the Red brand's rising stars. There were moments where we thought Charlotte was in trouble, but she survived the onslaught from Morgan and secured the win via submission.
The main event of the night saw The Disciple, Murphy, facing off against the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman was dominant in the early stages of the match and dominated the Disciple. While Murphy did gain some much-needed offense, it proved to be a bit too late as a Claymore spelled the end of the night for him.
Rollins did try to blindside McIntyre with a sneak attack but the WWE Champion bounced back and almost laid out the Monday Night Messiah. Rollins, however, escaped in the nick of time.
With the go-home episode proving to be a hit, the fans and Superstars chimed in with their responses to the show and there were a few interesting ones.
So, let's have a look at all the reactions from tonight's Monday Night RAW!
