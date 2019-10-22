Twitter reacts to WWE RAW (October 21, 2019): Drew McIntyre, Singh Brothers, Bianca Belair and others comment on the show

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 68 // 22 Oct 2019, 13:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Montez Ford hitting a Frog Splash on Karl Anderson for the win.

This week's episode of RAW kicked off with the return of Drew McIntyre who Ric Flair revealed was the final member of his team for their match against Team Hogan at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31. He then took on Ricochet in an entertaining match and emerged victorious after hitting him with the Claymore Kick.

Aleister Black then faced an enhancement talent who was billed as Jason Reynolds. After a few back-and-forth strikes, Black pinned Reynolds after hitting him with The Black Mass.

Up next was an interesting match between Sin Cara and Andrade. Although Sin Cara put up a valiant effort, he was pinned by Andrade after he was taken out by the latters manager Zelina Vega on the outside with a hurricanrana.

This match was followed by a backstage segment that involved 24/7 Champion R-Truth getting into an argument with Samir Singh of The Singh Brothers. Sunil Singh took advantage of the distraction and pinned Truth to become the new Champion. Later in the night, Truth tried to regain the championship back from The Singh Brothers but unfortunately, he pinned the wrong brother.

The new RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders then faced Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in a non-title match. Erik and Ivar won easily by pinning Hawkins after hitting him with The Viking Experience.

In the co-main event of the night, Universal Champion Seth Rollins challenged Humberto Carrillo to a non-title match after the latter made some witty remarks earlier in the night concerning The Beastslayer's burning down of The Firefly Fun House. After an impressive showing from both of the Superstars, Rollins picked up the pinfall victory.

The Street Profits then squared off against The O.C. in a tag-team match on the main event. During the match, AJ Styles assisted Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson by running interference from the outside. When he was refusing to exit the arena after being told by the referee, Kevin Owens came out to assist The Street Profits. Montez Ford picked up the win for his team by pinning Anderson after hitting him with a Frog Splash.

Overall, it was a good showing from The Red Brand and we now bring to you some of the best tweets highlighting this week's episode of RAW:

Advertisement

Sad that I couldn’t see @KairiSaneWWE on tonight’s #WWERaw — so I drew her 😅. Wishing her the best of luck and fun in 🇦🇺! #kairisane #wwe pic.twitter.com/Mkm1HUcz79 — Makoto Young (@makotobuffalo) October 22, 2019

To love & to be loved is all I ever wanted @fightbobby #Raw pic.twitter.com/6NKkyUUiYG — Lana Day (@LanaWWE) October 22, 2019

What a night?! 💫

Thanks to those who have believed in me. 🙏🏽

I’ll keep working to be the best that I can be! 🇲🇽#RAW pic.twitter.com/dtMlRrakm4 — Humberto Carrillo (@humberto_wwe) October 22, 2019

The Street Profits:

- Debuted on #RAW

- Had a dope entrance

- Main evented

- Won the match

- Brought tears to my eyes — Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) October 22, 2019

SOOOOOOOOOOOOOO PROUD OF THESE TWO KINGS!#RAW Debut!

Main Event!

And picked up the W!!!!#StreetProfits



I LOVE YOU! MontezFordWWE

GOOD JOB Bro Bro! @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/Jgn95j9Glh — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) October 22, 2019

Street Profits out in the crowd dancing with babies, very fun moment to end #RAW tonight. #WWE #RAW



pic.twitter.com/UksPgiNnGD — Get The Tables (@GetDaTables) October 22, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!