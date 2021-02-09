Twitter reacts to this week's WWE RAW (8th February 2021): Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, and more react

This week's WWE RAW wasn't like the last week's offering, which was much more newsworthy as it featured some big surprises. Although Shane McMahon returned this week to announce the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, it wasn't as exciting as it sounds. Adam Pearce opened this week's WWE RAW and introduced Shane O'Mac. The two announced the five challengers - AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Sheamus, and The Miz -- who will strive to win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre.
Next on WWE RAW, AJ Styles squared off against Jeff Hardy in a pretty entertaining bout. Though Hardy will be competing for the WWE Championship at the pay-per-view, he hardly has any momentum on his side. As for Styles, though he has won most of his matches in recent weeks, he lacks proper direction. As a result, it's hard to imagine him walking out as the champion.
New Day continued its winning ways on WWE RAW this week as they defeated RETRIBUTION's Slapjack and T-Bar in a tag match. Next, Charlotte Flair took on Lacey Evans in a bout that ended with The Queen losing her cool and brutalizing Evans to hand the latter a DQ win. Later in the night, it was announced that Evans would face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber.
Edge showed on WWE RAW but again didn't officially confirm whom he wants to face at WrestleMania 37. The Miz, with John Morrison and Angel Garza, confronted The Rated-R Superstar, but he took down The Miz verbally in quite a brutal manner. It was followed by Damian Priest facing off against Garza in a match that ended with The Archer of Infamy coming out on top.
Next, Keith Lee made his return to WWE RAW after a month-long absence and instantly made his way into the US Championship picture. The Limitless One defeated Riddle in an excellent match but was later attacked by US Champion Bobby Lashley. Riddle vs. Lee vs. Lashley for the US title was announced later in the night for Elimination Chamber, with Lee being the heavy favorite to walk out as the new champion.
The months-long feud between Lana and Nia Jax continued this week with the former getting her revenge on the one half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champion in a Tables match. Immediately following it, Naomi took on Shayna Baszler, with the former coming on top in a short yet fun bout.
Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in the main event of WWE RAW ends in disqualification
In the main event of this week's RAW, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre wrestled his long-time rival Randy Orton. The match was progressing smoothly until Sheamus interfered and caused a disqualification by inadvertently hitting The Viper with the Brogue Kick, the target of which was McIntyre.
The one-on-one encounter between McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior might happen after Elimination Chamber, quite possibly at WrestleMania 37, considering there's no one who can viably challenge the Scottish Psychopath, given he retains his title.
Let's now see how Twitter reacted to this week's WWE RAW. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.