Twitter reacts to this week's WWE RAW (8th February 2021): Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, and more react

This week's WWE RAW wasn't like the last week's offering, which was much more newsworthy as it featured some big surprises. Although Shane McMahon returned this week to announce the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, it wasn't as exciting as it sounds. Adam Pearce opened this week's WWE RAW and introduced Shane O'Mac. The two announced the five challengers - AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Sheamus, and The Miz -- who will strive to win the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre.

Next on WWE RAW, AJ Styles squared off against Jeff Hardy in a pretty entertaining bout. Though Hardy will be competing for the WWE Championship at the pay-per-view, he hardly has any momentum on his side. As for Styles, though he has won most of his matches in recent weeks, he lacks proper direction. As a result, it's hard to imagine him walking out as the champion.

New Day continued its winning ways on WWE RAW this week as they defeated RETRIBUTION's Slapjack and T-Bar in a tag match. Next, Charlotte Flair took on Lacey Evans in a bout that ended with The Queen losing her cool and brutalizing Evans to hand the latter a DQ win. Later in the night, it was announced that Evans would face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber.

Edge showed on WWE RAW but again didn't officially confirm whom he wants to face at WrestleMania 37. The Miz, with John Morrison and Angel Garza, confronted The Rated-R Superstar, but he took down The Miz verbally in quite a brutal manner. It was followed by Damian Priest facing off against Garza in a match that ended with The Archer of Infamy coming out on top.

Next, Keith Lee made his return to WWE RAW after a month-long absence and instantly made his way into the US Championship picture. The Limitless One defeated Riddle in an excellent match but was later attacked by US Champion Bobby Lashley. Riddle vs. Lee vs. Lashley for the US title was announced later in the night for Elimination Chamber, with Lee being the heavy favorite to walk out as the new champion.

The months-long feud between Lana and Nia Jax continued this week with the former getting her revenge on the one half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champion in a Tables match. Immediately following it, Naomi took on Shayna Baszler, with the former coming on top in a short yet fun bout.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton in the main event of WWE RAW ends in disqualification

In the main event of this week's RAW, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre wrestled his long-time rival Randy Orton. The match was progressing smoothly until Sheamus interfered and caused a disqualification by inadvertently hitting The Viper with the Brogue Kick, the target of which was McIntyre.

The one-on-one encounter between McIntyre and The Celtic Warrior might happen after Elimination Chamber, quite possibly at WrestleMania 37, considering there's no one who can viably challenge the Scottish Psychopath, given he retains his title.

Let's now see how Twitter reacted to this week's WWE RAW. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Had fun at #RAW TONIGHT!@WWEAsuka Go handle your business at #EliminationChamber against @LaceyEvansWWE and you might just see more of me at RAW

🤔Decisions...Decisions before #wrESTleMania pic.twitter.com/bxRGDG29Lu — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 9, 2021

Proud of you Poo! I knew you could do it @LanaWWE #wweraw pic.twitter.com/WRqUM4KnvY — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) February 9, 2021

Hope Drew makes it to Mania as WWE Champion. I want to see him as Champion in front of a crowd. #WWERAW — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) February 9, 2021

Rock vs Cena: Once in a lifetime.



Orton vs McIntyre: Once in a monthtime. #WWERAW — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) February 9, 2021

Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler is a match I didn't realize I needed to see until now. #WWERAW — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 9, 2021

That may have been one of the worst matches ever. Holy shit #WWERaw — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) February 9, 2021

The one thing WWE have done right is book Bobby Lashley like a beast.



This Bobby has to be WWE World Champion soon.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/n51pxapwub — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) February 9, 2021

This is the Bobby Lashley I’ve been talkin about on @BustedOpenRadio for the past year.



Keep that shit up. 💪🏾👊🏾#WWERaw — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) February 9, 2021

The top women's feud for RAW is Charlotte vs Lacey Evans



Meanwhile Asuka can't buy a championship defence #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CrFlX51ER8 — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) February 9, 2021

Edge is the best promo in the business today. Idc don’t @ me #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AK6c2P5BOM — Bonafide Heat (@BonafideHeat) February 9, 2021

What works with Bad Bunny appearing in WWE is he comes across like he genuinely wants to be there.



Celebs that appear on wrestling for promotion when they clearly don't want to be there can be spotted a mile away. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gv2uh6hY07 — Will Mahoney (@HeelWillMahoney) February 9, 2021

Lacey and Charlotte have no in ring chemistry #WWERaw — Those Wrestling Girls (@TWrestlingGirls) February 9, 2021

When Miz gets taken out early and comes back and cashes in at the end folks are gonna be pissed.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/LVoNcQDa16 — Dick Van Klondike (@DickVanKlondike) February 9, 2021