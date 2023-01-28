Two-time Hall of Famer & commentator, former General Manager - 4 legends who declined WWE for RAW XXX

WWE RAW 30 was an epic show that drew one of WWE's best audiences in years. The event celebrated 30 years of the flagship show and featured the stars of today mixed with the stars of wrestling's past.

Some of the names featured on the program included The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Brock Lesnar, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Austin Theory, among others. The show was stacked.

While plenty of top stars both past and present were on hand for the epic show, there were some notable exclusions. Some stars not being involved was expected, either due to their immensely busy schedules or working for other companies.

There were a handful of stars, however, who were asked but ultimately declined to appear on the show. Some of the legends who didn't end up part of the show revealed why they couldn't make it, while some's absences were reported by others.

Below are four legends who declined WWE for RAW XXX.

#4. Tatanka turned down appearing on WWE RAW is XXX

Former WWF star Tatanka did not appear on WWE RAW 30. The Native American star revealed that while he initially intended to attend the event, he opted out when his son's wrestling team won the regional championship and moved on to the State Championship. You can check out his comments below.

"Even though @WWE contacted me 5 weeks ago, I will not be attending the 30th Anniversary Show...instead, as noted, my Son's Wrestling Team won the Regional Championship & we're heading out of town to the State Championship! No better place I would rather be! #Father #Son Support!"

While New Generation fans would have loved to see Tatanka on the show, skipping an episode of RAW to be a good father is certainly an admirable decision and one most will likely both understand and applaud.

#3. Mick Foley needed time away after being on the road

WWE RAW 30 featured several former world champions and top draws. Surprisingly, Mick Foley was not one of the stars featured on the big show. It was later revealed that the decision not to attend was Mick's. On his official Facebook page, The Hardcore Legend revealed why he declined the company's offer.

"I've seen a few questions like this one asking why I will not be on hand for the big anniversary. I was definitely asked by WWE, and politely declined due to the hectic nature of my schedule. If I had not taken the past couple days off - and instead traveled to Philadelphia for the show - I would be on the road for 32 consecutive days. I have been working on a new project - which has been great fun, but also requires a lot of travel - and I just really needed a couple days off to relax and see my wife and children."

The Hall of Famer further discussed his decision not to appear on WWE RAW 30 during a recent episode of his Foley Is Pod podcast. If Mick needed a break from the road to spend time with his family, that is certainly an understandable reason to decline an appearance.

While a legend like Foley appearing would have been nice, fans can rest easy knowing they'll see a lot of him on upcoming A&E-WWE programs beginning in February.

#2. Booker T wanted to focus on NXT

Booker T and Vic Joseph

While Tatanka is no longer in the company and Mick Foley only works with WWE at a distance, Booker T's absence from WWE RAW 30 was surprising. Booker T revealed that he was too busy to attend the show on his Hall of Fame Podcast. The Hall of Famer cited his other commitments, including his work for NXT, as the reason behind his absence. You can check out his comments below:

“I’m right here at home. Unless they’re going to send a jet to pick me up and get me there quick, I will not be at RAW XXX tonight. I got NXT tomorrow and I definitely have to be prepared for that. We got the Rumble on Saturday and I’m ready for the kickoff show. I have a lot of stuff going on. I wish I could be at RAW XXX tonight."

Booker T's duties in WWE have certainly intensified since joining the NXT brand. In addition to his work with the company, he also has his own wrestling school & promotion, plus he's busy with his work in radio. Booker is extremely busy, but fans will still be able to see & hear him each Tuesday on NXT.

#1. Kevin Nash has a lot going on

Kevin Nash, one of the top stars of The New Generation, made many memories on RAW in the 1990s, early 2000s, and even for a brief period in 2011. Some were surprised to see him not on WWE RAW 30.

Wade Keller of PWTorch recently revealed that he was invited to attend the big show but ultimately did not appear. While Wade doesn't know the exact reasoning behind Nash's decision, the big man has had a difficult time as of late.

"I asked and was told he was invited by WWE but did not attend," Keller said. "I didn't inquire further or hear further details on why he did not attend. But keep in mind, he's been having a real rough time. His 26-year-old son died from a seizure last fall. I don't know Kevin's state of mind. I talk to people who talk to him and I can understand it being a tough decision to show up and have to talk to everybody about it. He just might not be ready to do that. It might have been other factors that contributed to it, I don't know. But I was glad to hear that an invitation was extended..."

Given the extremely tough year or so Kevin Nash has faced, fans can certainly understand why the legendary big man may not feel up to traveling and appearing on television. Still, fans of Big Daddy Cool can check out his Kliq This podcast each week.

