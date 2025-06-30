Two top WWE stars to join John Cena as his new enforcers against Seth Rollins' faction? Chances explored

John Cena narrowly escaped with the Undisputed WWE Championship still around his waist at Night of Champions. While he got the better of The Second City Saint in their last dance together, The Last Real Champion has now made an enemy out of Seth Rollins and his faction. To tackle the looming threat of The Visionary, two major stars could join forces with The Never Seen 17 down the line.

The Cenation Leader and CM Punk had an intense back-and-forth match at Night of Champions. Many fans believe it was Cena's best match in his retirement tour so far. That was until Seth Rollins made his presence felt in Riyadh as he came out with his Money in the Bank briefcase along with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.

The Visionary was about to cash in his MITB contract before he was stopped by Cena, who laid him out with an Attitude Adjustment. However, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed made sure The Franchise Player paid for it dearly. The 17-time World Champion surprisingly got help from two major stars, Penta and Sami Zayn, who neutralized the numbers game by taking out Bron Breakker.

Cena had boldly claimed that Seth Rollins wouldn't be coming after him, but he has been proven wrong by the events at Night of Champions. It is clear that The Visionary will grab any and every opportunity that presents itself, making him a threat to The Franchise Player's Undisputed WWE Title reign.

With Cena now in the crosshairs of Seth Rollins and his villainous alliance, he may need some backup. With a common enemy at hand, Penta and Sami Zayn could join forces with The Last Real Champion. Considering the glimpse we saw at Night of Champions, The Franchise Player's face turn seems inevitable.

Aligning with top babyfaces such as Penta and Sami Zayn would be a major step for John Cena toward his face turn. It would also provide an opportunity for WWE to book a massive Six-man Tag Team match down the line with the team of Cena, Zayn, and Penta on one side against Rollins, Breakker, and Reed.

With that being said, it is worth noting that the scenario mentioned above is only speculative. Penta and Sami Zayn are scheduled to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on tonight's edition of RAW. Only time will tell how the Triple H-led creative team books this rivalry in the coming weeks.

WWE releases Seth Rollins and John Cena's mid-match conversation at Night of Champions

John Cena and Seth Rollins engaged in a heated argument in the middle of the ring at Night of Champions after Seth Rollins called for a referee to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

WWE has released a video of the verbal showdown between the two.

"What are you trying to do here? Huh?" John Cena asked Seth Rollins. "You were dead three seconds ago," Rollins replied, to which Cena said, "I am alive now." "This [MITB contract] has nothing to do with you!" Rollins added, and Cena noted, "This has everything to do with me!"

You can check out the video below:

With a new threat on the horizon, it will be interesting to see how the remainder of John Cena's retirement tour plays out.

