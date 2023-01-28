Uncle Howdy interferes, a shocking victory - 5 Potential finishes for Bianca Belair vs Alexa Bliss at WWE Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair is set to put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Alexa Bliss this Saturday at WWE Royal Rumble. Their rivalry has taken a bizarre turn as of late, with Alexa vowing to do much more than just take Belair's title at the premium live event.

Alexa interrupted The EST on this past Monday's edition of RAW and delivered a chilling warning ahead of the match. The two former friends have become bitter enemies in their rivalry over the RAW Women's Championship.

Listed below are 5 possible finishes to the match between Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss at Royal Rumble.

#5. Bianca Belair dominates at WWE Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair should be considered the favorite over Alexa Bliss in their matchup at the premium live event. The EST is bigger, stronger, and faster than Little Miss Bliss. The only thing that could even the odds is if someone interferes during the match on Alexa's behalf.

If not, Belair should dominate the match. Bliss can give it everything she has, but it simply will not be enough if Belair is at the top of her game at the Royal Rumble.

#4. Alexa Bliss shocks the WWE Universe

The most shocking result that could happen in this match at the premium live event is Alexa Bliss winning the RAW Women's Championship without any outside interference. The WWE Universe would certainly have to look at Bliss differently if she was able to dethrone Bianca and end her almost 300-day reign as RAW Women's Champion.

Alexa should be a heavy underdog given the staggering size difference between the two superstars. However, Alexa is a veteran and is capable of capitalizing if Belair's focus slips for even a moment in the title match at the Royal Rumble.

#3. Alexa gets disqualified again

During Monday's edition of RAW, Belair defeated Sonya Deville in a singles match and cut a promo on Bliss after the bell. Little Miss Bliss interrupted on the jumbotron and vowed to tear Bianca's face open at the premium live event.

Beliar has already defended the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa in a match that ended in disqualification a few weeks ago on the red brand. Bliss lost her temper a few weeks ago because a few people were wearing Uncle Howdy masks in the crowd. Something may cause her to snap again this Saturday at WWE Royal Rumble.

#2. Uncle Howdy interferes and helps Alexa Bliss

Uncle Howdy has tormented Alexa on RAW for weeks. The mystery man interrupted her a couple of weeks ago and claimed that she was not in control of the situation. Uncle Howdy could simply be testing Bliss to make sure she is worthy of joining Bray Wyatt's group in WWE.

Alexa has referred to herself as The Face of Evil and could prove it at WWE Royal Rumble if she uses interference from Uncle Howdy to cheat Bianca Belair out of the RAW Women's Championship.

#1. Uncle Howdy helps Bianca Belair

The question is who is in charge? Alexa or Uncle Howdy.

While Uncle Howdy has been playing mind games with Bliss on RAW, it also seems clear that he is not against her. Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss used to be a pairing in WWE but Alexa betrayed The Eater of Worlds at WrestleMania 37.

Uncle Howdy recently attacked Bray Wyatt with a Sister Abigail on SmackDown. The mysterious figure is pulling all the strings at the moment and could decide that Alexa doesn't deserve the title.

If he is on Bliss' side, then she has a chance to walk out of Royal Rumble as the new RAW Women's Champion. However, Alexa has no shot if Uncle Howdy decides he is not done playing mind games with her, which causes her to lose focus at the Rumble.

