Undefeated streak, a special reunion - 5 stats/facts you need to know before WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE WrestleMania 39 will air live from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend. The two-night Premium Live Event is packed full of matches and typically there are several surprises at The Show of Shows as well.

WrestleMania is considered WWE's Super Bowl, and the event will bring in millions of viewers from all over the world. The buzz surrounding the main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes is off the charts, but almost every match on the card has fans excited.

Below are five stats/facts you should know before WWE WrestleMania 39.

#5. Roman Reigns will be defending the Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania for the third year in a row

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe

WM 38

WM 39



Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship for the third straight WM 37WM 38WM 39Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship for the third straight #WrestleMania in the same title reign 🤯 WM 37 ✅WM 38 ✅WM 39 ✅Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship for the third straight #WrestleMania in the same title reign 🤯 https://t.co/YhXHPYJYY6

Roman Reigns will be defending the Universal Championship for the third year in a row at this year's WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 37, he defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match to retain the Universal Championship.

He conquered Brock Lesnar at last year's Show of Shows to capture the WWE Championship as well. Roman Reigns currently holds a very impressive 7-2 record at WWE's biggest show of the year. He could be in for one of his toughest challenges yet when he defends the title against The American Nightmare in the first-ever singles match between the two superstars this Sunday.

#4. Braun Strowman is undefeated at the Grandest Stage of Them All

WWE HeelYARD @WWEHeelYARD



#WrestleMania World Best Picture Captured in WWElive Event Braun Strowman & Cody Rhodes World Best Picture Captured in WWElive Event Braun Strowman & Cody Rhodes 👀👀🔥🔥#WrestleMania https://t.co/5ILvcLqlqx

Braun Strowman is 3-0 on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Monster of All Monsters will put his undefeated streak on the line when he teams up with Ricochet in the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Men's Showcase match this weekend.

Strowman teamed up with a young fan at WrestleMania 34 to defeat The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro), He beat Shane McMahon two years ago in a Steel Cage match and demolished Goldberg three years ago to win the Universal Championship. The 39-year-old won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2019, but the match took place during the Kickoff Show.

#3. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be teaming up for the first time since 2019

Steve Fall - Ten Count @SteveFall Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens hugging will forever live in my heart. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens hugging will forever live in my heart. ❤️ 😂 https://t.co/KRjYerUey3

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens last teamed up in 2019 in a rivalry against The New Day. The duo defeated New Day at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 and went their separate ways. The former best friends have now reunited in their quest to take down The Bloodline. Their mission starts this weekend when they battle The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Tag Championships. Sami and Kevin teamed up at WrestleMania 34 but lost to Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon.

#2. Bianca Belair will compete in a title match for the third year in a row

Bianca Belair is the reigning RAW Women's Champion and is set to defend the title against Asuka this weekend. Asuka earned the title shot by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match in February. Belair made history at WrestleMania 37 with former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné in NJPW.

Belair and Banks were the first black females to main event the Showcase of the Immortals, and The EST defeated The Boss to close out Night One to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. At last year's Show of Shows, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship and remains champion to this day.

#1. Rey Mysterio wrestled six matches on Dominik's birthday

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Triple H is very high on Dominik Mysterio and his future past this angle with Rey Mysterio and there are long-term plans for him as a star



- WON Triple H is very high on Dominik Mysterio and his future past this angle with Rey Mysterio and there are long-term plans for him as a star- WON https://t.co/QSZDhsdJtl

The Judgment Day's Dominik has tormented his father since joining the group, but the future Hall of Famer refused to respond to his son. However, Dominik took things too far this past Friday night on SmackDown by insulting his mother and sister. Rey Mysterio responded with a thunderous punch that popped the crowd, and finally accepted his son's challenge for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Dominik has claimed several times that Rey wasn't around for him while growing up and that is why he doesn't respect his legendary father. As pointed out by Fightful, Rey has competed in six matches on Dominik's birthday on April 5 throughout his illustrious career. The 25-year-old will look to get revenge on his father when the two finally clash this weekend.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes