5 surprising wrestlers who defeated The Undertaker

No matter your thoughts on The Undertaker, the man has certainly earned Hall of Fame status. A reason for his immense popularity is the fact that so few people have gotten the better of the Phenom over the course of his lengthy career. Defeats were few and far between, as he was once one of the most protected stars in the industry.

People mainly focus on The Undertaker's historic WrestleMania run as the shining example of his dominance. However, even outside of the showcase of the immortals, only a handful of people have managed to defeat The Undertaker.

Some of these names are fairly memorable. Guys like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns work as recent examples of stars who've pinned The Deadman. He's also felt defeat at the hands of legends such as Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin and even The Ultimate Warrior on house shows. These superstars are the cream of the crop of wrestling, so they're hardly surprising.

Recent months have shown Taker as an ambassador for WWE. Most recently, he was seen by fans inducting his long-time friend and "brother" Kane into the WWE Hall of Fame. With such a shiny reputation, it makes sense for him to fill this role, right?

The Phenom has been a dominant force in the WWE for three decades. With his career slowly fading over the horizon, it's time to re-examine some of these losses that aren't talked about anymore. Here are five surprising names who have wins over The Undertaker.

