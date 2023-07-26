Undrafted WWE star to end Dominik Mysterio's title reign? 3 possible finishes for the triple threat at NXT: The Great American Bash

NXT: The Great American Bash will be Dominik Mysterio’s first singles title defense at a premium live event. The Judgment Day star will put his NXT North American Championship on the line in a triple-threat match against Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee.

The match was made official after both Lee and Ali confronted the champion last night on WWE NXT. The former North American Champion demanded a title shot against Dominik Mysterio on the spot. Ali arrived and blamed Lee for ruining their singles match.

Dominik told Mustafa Ali and Wes Lee he’d have no problem putting his title on the line against both of them. He also successfully turned the two former partners against each other, causing Ali to take Lee out with a clothesline.

With that said, let’s take a look at four possible finishes for the triple-threat at NXT: The Great American Bash.

#1. Rhea Ripley helps Dominik Mysterio retain his title

The first and most logical possible outcome of the match is to have Dominik Mysterio retain his title at the premium live event this Sunday. The RAW superstar could come out still the champion following a potential interference by Rhea Ripley.

After all, it was Mami who helped her Dom Dom win his first singles championship in WWE. Rhea Ripley took out Wes Lee with her Women’s World Championship belt as he was about to deliver the final blow to his opponent last week on NXT.

#2. Wes Lee reclaims his championship at NXT: The Great American Bash

Wes Lee proudly carried the title around his waist for 269 days. During this time, the 28-year-old star put on incredible matches against the likes of Dijak, Tyler Bate, and Drew Gulak, to name a few stars on the white and gold brand.

A possible outcome could see the former tag team specialist reclaim the NXT North American Championship this Sunday at The Great American Bash. Remember, the champion doesn’t need to be pinned in order to lose the title.

#3. Mustafa Ali wins his first title in WWE

Mustafa Ali would’ve been a champion had he not lost the Money in the Bank briefcase to Brock Lesnar at the namesake premium live event in 2019. He has a huge opportunity this Sunday when he takes on Dominik Mysterio and Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship.

It is possible Shawn Michaels could book the former Retribution leader to win his first title in WWE at NXT: The Great American Bash. Ali is already a free agent, and he could add to the prestige of the title by defending it across the three brands following his win.

#4. Damian Priest pulls off a huge surprise

Fans need to remember that Damian Priest still has the Money in the Bank briefcase in his possession. The Archer of Infamy can cash in his contract anytime and any place within 365 days.

Bill Apter is convinced Damian Priest will betray Dominik by cashing in his briefcase for his partner's title at NXT: The Great American Bash this Sunday at Cedar Park.

Who do you think between Dominik Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, and Wes Lee has the most chance of winning the match at NXT: The Great American Bash, or will it be Damian Priest? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

