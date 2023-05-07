Undrafted WWE star to get big push? 5 possible opponents for Bad Bunny following Backlash 2023

WWE Backlash featured an epic battle between one of the biggest stars in the world and a top wrestler on RAW. Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny battled Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.

Both men fought in a chaotic bout that featured interference from the Judgment Day, Carlito, Savio Vega, and the Latino World Order. In the end, Bad Bunny won after hitting the Canadian Destroyer.

Now that his big bout at Backlash has come to an end, fans are already looking ahead. While Bad Bunny is an extremely busy star, having performed at Coachella and appeared at the Met Gala in recent weeks, he's always willing to make time for WWE.

With that in mind, what could be next for the musician? If he pops back in and doesn't go immediately on tour, with whom could he potentially feud? There are a number of heels the rapper could fight sometime this year, be it after a break or in the coming weeks.

Below are five dream feuds for Bad Bunny following Backlash.

#5. A singles match with The Miz would make sense

There may be no better opponent for Bad Bunny than The Miz. The A-Lister is familiar with the spotlight and revels in the attention. He could undoubtedly get the most out of a feud with the popular rapper.

The Miz and Bad Bunny have interacted in the ring before. Bad Bunny's in-ring debut came in the form of a tag team match. He and Damian Priest battled and defeated The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37.

Interestingly, the first match between the two was supposed to be a singles match at one point. The bout later changed into a tag team match.

Could Bad Bunny and The Miz finally have that singles match initially promoted over two years ago?

#4. Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have had real-life issues

Logan Paul is a social media megastar. Outside of his work with WWE, he's known for being an amateur wrestler and boxer, podcaster, YouTuber, and actor. Since joining the Stamford-based promotion, he's wowed audiences by picking up the sport faster than anybody could have expected.

The Maverick is no stranger to Bad Bunny. Both were embroiled in controversy last year when Logan Paul caught flack related to his living situation in Puerto Rico. This led to Paul bringing up Bad Bunny in a less-than-positive light.

Given their real-life issues, a bout between the two could be intriguing. Plus, they're arguably the best celebrities-turned-wrestlers in history. How could the two celebrities do in a match together without an experienced veteran?

#3. Baron Corbin could be a good heel for Bad Bunny to beat

Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin is a man of different names and gimmicks. Be it The Lone Wolf, King Corbin, Constable Corbin, Bum A** Corbin, or Happy Corbin, Baron always finds a way to get a reaction from the WWE Universe, albeit typically a negative one.

The former United States Champion has had a rough time lately. He was on a losing streak which led to JBL dumping him as a client. Corbin then missed WrestleMania and wasn't even drafted to either RAW or SmackDown.

Corbin could be a great opponent for Bad Bunny. He will certainly lose, but Baron loses so often that one more won't hurt him. Plus, excluding the Paris crowd that bizarrely loved Baron, he tends to get more heat from the crowd than almost anybody, making for a nice contrast.

#2. Dominik Mysterio is the most hated wrestler in WWE

Dominik Mysterio is the most despised wrestler in the world. Be it WWE stars or villains elsewhere, such as MJF, nobody gets the heel heat that the second-generation superstar gets as part of The Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

The son of the legendary Rey Mysterio has been on a roll lately. Not in terms of wins per say, but his reactions from the live audience continue to grow more and more intense. Fans hate The Judgment Day member.

Given Bad Bunny and the LWO's issues with Damian Priest and The Judgment Day, Bunny and Mysterio feuding next makes a lot of sense. Plus, who is more despised than Dominik? Bad Bunny would be an even bigger hero if he put a whooping on Ex-Con Dom.

#1. Bad Bunny could dethrone Austin Theory for the United States Championship

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

Austin Theory is one of the most cocky stars in WWE. He also has a lot of potential. While he's yet to reach the top of the company, he is a two-time United States Champion.

Theory had a major match at WWE Backlash. He battled Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed, two absolute behemoths, for his coveted United States Championship. In the end, Austin walked out with the belt in hand.

Just like with other options on this list, Austin Theory is incredibly arrogant, which would make it easy to cheer for Bunny. Beyond that, Benito could win his second-ever championship in World Wrestling Entertainment if he managed to pin Austin. Imagine Bad Bunny wearing the title to his public appearances and shows.

