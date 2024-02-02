Unexpected challenger to step up for Seth Rollins' title at WrestleMania 40? Potential twist explored

Seth Rollins’ title plans for WrestleMania 40 seems to be in the air. The Visionary was presumably set to defend the championship against CM Punk at the upcoming Premium Live Event. However, The Straight Edge Superstar confirmed this past Monday on RAW he won’t be able to compete on the show due to his injury.

Rollins has promised he’ll walk into the Biggest Show of the Year with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist. With Punk out of the picture, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest appears to be the likely contenders to The Visionary.

It is possible an unexpected challenger could rise on the road to WrestleMania 40. The person in question is none other than Solo Sikoa. Assuming Seth Rollins shows up on SmackDown tomorrow night, the world champion may be confronted by The Enforcer.

Hypothetically, Solo would step up on behalf of The Bloodline to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. With Elimination Chamber: Perth rumored to face a number one contender’s match for the world title, the former Street Champion could possibly enter the high-stakes match-up on the road to WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins to defend his title against a longtime opponent at WrestleMania 40? Looking at the possibility

Seth Rollins last defended the title against Jinder Mahal a couple of weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. The Visionary injured his knee during the World Heavyweight Championship match but went on to retain the title.

Rollins is expected to recover in time for WrestleMania 40. It is possible he could put his title on the line against longtime opponent Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath is doing tremendous heel work on the red brand.

Hypothetically, McIntyre would win the Men’s Elimination Chamber to become the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. It’s about time he gets his world title win in front of a live crowd.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.