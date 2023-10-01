Unexpected star to challenge Seth Rollins after 105 days on RAW? Analyzing the possibility

Seth Rollins is currently holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW. The Visionary is also once again set to defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura, this time in a Last Man Standing Match at Fastlane 2023. The rivalry between these two stars has reached an extremely heated level over the past couple of weeks.

However, after the recent edition of NXT No Mercy, Bron Breakker also seems to be a favorable superstar to challenge The Visionary in the near future. The possible belief behind this arises after Breakker's recent loss to Baron Corbin at NXT No Mercy. The loss appears to be an indication of a potential main roster call-up for the former NXT Champion.

The last time Breakker appeared on the red brand was on June 19, 2023, when he sent a message to Rollins before their clash for the World Heavyweight Championship. Since then, he has been working in NXT.

Upon his arrival, the company will likely aim to book Bron Breakker at an elite level, and there is no better way than booking a match against Seth Rollins for the title. Moreover, during his current World title reign, The Visionary has already defeated Breakker, on the June 2023 edition of NXT.

Another match between these two would also provide an opportunity for Breakker to seek revenge from Rollins for his previous loss. Furthermore, having a rivalry against the World Heavyweight Champion will undoubtedly elevate Bron's status in the company upon his arrival on the main roster.

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura

The feud between Rollins and Nakamura started after The King of Strong Styles turned heel, and attacked The Visionary, after winning a tag team match against The Judgment Day. Later on, Nakamura also explained his actions, and challenged Rollins to a World title match at Payback 2023.

At the Payback Premium Live event, The Visionary managed to secure a clean victory over Nakamura, and retained his title. However, during the off-air celebration, The King of Strong Styles decided to attack Seth Rollins from behind.

This led to Rollins challenging Nakamura to a rematch at Fastlane 2023, which was later accepted by Shinsuke. Later on, this turned into a Last Man Standing Match after the most recent edition of the Red brand.

A Last Man Standing Match between Rollins and Nakamura is likely to conclude the rivalry between these two. It will be interesting to see whether The Visionary will be able to defeat The King of Strong Styles again to retain his title.

Moreover, an unexpected ending may also await fans if Nakamura shocks the world by ending Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship reign.