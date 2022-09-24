Updated Extreme Rules 2022 match card after WWE SmackDown - Major stars added, strap match announced

WWE's upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules 2022, is expected to be interesting, as the recent episodes of SmackDown and RAW have been entertaining. Major stars will compete under specific stipulations, and the stakes will be as high as possible.

With little time left for the event, the company has confirmed several matches, and a few more bouts will be added shortly.

Some interesting developments have taken place on this week's Friday Night Show, so here is the updated Extreme Rules 2022 match card after WWE SmackDown:

SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - Extreme Rules match - After a lot of drama and Ronda Rousey's suspension, the two stars have agreed to go extreme for the coveted title.

Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle - Fight Pit match - Rollins and Riddle have been feuding for a long time, and the rivalry has reached an all-time high. The company will bring back the concept of a Fight Pit match, a stipulation where a cage surrounds the ring, and the only ways to win are via submission or knockout.

Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross - Strap match - After Kross caused multiple obstacles in McIntyre's path, The Scottish Warrior has made sure that his opponent will not be able to run away at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. A strap match was the ideal stipulation considering McIntyre's intentions.

Besides these matches, fans will probably witness more exciting bouts on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

This week's WWE SmackDown is over, and Extreme Rules 2022 is arriving soon

After a great episode of SmackDown, the company has come closer to the next premium live event. Besides the aforementioned confirmed matches, a lot more will happen at the upcoming show.

On RAW, Bayley confirmed that she now wants to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. The match could become official shortly.

Dexter Lumis has been causing trouble in The Miz's life over the last few months. The two could finally battle it out at Extreme Rules 2022.

Johnny Gargano has gotten into Austin Theory's head after making his monumental return to WWE. An encounter between them could be finalized for October 8.

The Intercontinental and United States Championships haven't received a strong challenger yet. Bobby Lashley and Gunther could soon find a suitable opponent for the premium live event.

What matches do you expect at the upcoming premium live event? Let us know in the comments section.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far