Updates on Roman Reigns: The Tribal Chief 'p***ing' people off? The Great Khali's bold claim regarding a match, and more 

In today's edition, we will talk about The Undertaker's opinion on The Big Dog along with some interesting news regarding WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali making a bold claim about Reigns. So without any further ado, let's dive in:

3) The Great Khali believes he could beat Roman Reigns in a match

In an interview with WWE India, the former world champion Great Khali was asked who would win in a match featuring himself and Reigns. In response to this, the Hall of Famer said that if he could beat The Undertaker, then Reigns would not stand a chance against him:

“Yes, me. The Great Khali. See, if I can beat The Undertaker, does Roman Reigns even stand a chance?”

Khali created a buzz when he defeated The Undertaker in his first-ever pay-per-view match at Judgment day in 2006. While Khali is no longer an active member of the WWE roster, a dream match between him and Reigns would certainly grab some eyeballs.

2) Ric Flair comments on Roman Reigns as a heel

Speaking on his podcast Wooooo Nation Uncensored, The Nature Boy Ric Flair spoke about Reigns and how good he is as a heel. Flair noted that when someone is as good as the current Universal Champion is, he is bound to 'p***' people off:

"There 3 things that people hate- they hate arrogance, they hate guys who are so damn good looking that they can be as arrogant as they want, and when you have the skill that Roman does, you're really gonna pi** people off."

Flair compared Reigns' good looks to himself and said that the Tribal Chief doesn't have the arsenal to be a good babyface.

1) The Undertaker praises The Tribal Chief

The Undertaker faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33

Roman Reigns is one of the only two superstars to have ever defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Speaking on the True Geordie podcast, The Deadman praised Brock Lesnar, Reigns, and Randy Orton. He said that these three men have 'grit':

''Brock manhandles your a**. You get in there and you get thrown around and you get smashed. Roman has a little bit of that [grit] to him and, when he wants to, Randy has that to him.”

Both men, who hold a win over The Phenom at WrestleMania, will face each other at WrestleMania 38 in a high stakes title unification winner take all match.

