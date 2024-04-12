Vince McMahon punished WWE official for botching WrestleMania main event: What did he do?

Vince McMahon is no longer overseeing WWE since 2022, nor has he been in charge of its bookings. Former and current superstars have painted the former CEO as a genius but also someone with great intensity. As it turns out, this instance was seen after WrestleMania 35.

WrestleMania 35 made history by having its first-ever main event featuring female stars. The headline of the show featured Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch in a winner-takes-all match, which The Man won. However, the bout also featured a controversial finish while Lynch was pinning Rousey. Ronda was moving around with her shoulders not resting on the mat, and yet the referee continued to count to three. This controversial end did not sit well with Vince McMahon.

In the superstar's memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, she recalled the WrestleMania 35 moment. She stated that she wasn't aware if Rousey's actions were accidental or otherwise. However, Spider, the referee, knowing it was the end of the match, didn't mind and continued counting to three regardless of Ronda's actions.

The RAW star stated that it was one of the most anti-climatic finishes in WrestleMania, but they were making all sorts of history. However, a displeased Vince McMahon made Spider pay a $1,000 fine for the controversial three count, as the former boss was strict regarding such issues.

"Poor Spider even paid a $1,000 fine for his sin of counting three when a shoulder had come up. Vince was strict on these things," Lynch wrote in her book.

Becky stated that regardless of the finish, the crowd jumped to their feet and was happy to see Lynch win. The superstar also joked that the fans were probably just happy to go home.

What is Becky Lynch's relationship with Vince McMahon like?

Becky, Charlotte, and Ronda at WrestleMania 35

The 78-year-old was embroiled in controversy again, earlier this year, after allegations were made against him by a former employee. Many current and former stars then began to share their experiences working with McMahon, and Lynch was one of them.

While talking with The Irish Independent, Lynch stated that she doesn't always get along with Vince. However, he was generally nice to her and even seemed happy when she informed him about her pregnancy. She continued that people have run-ins in every relationship and several have had their fair share of differences with the former boss.

Who now runs WWE after Vince McMahon?

Since Vince McMahon's initial retirement in 2022, TKO Group's acquisition in 2023, and the former Chairman's brief return before his eventual departure again earlier this year, Triple H has been managing the creative process in WWE. He now holds the position of Chief Creative Officer and the company is entering a new era under The Game.

Expand Tweet

The company's product is extremely hot at this moment and has been breaking records in terms of its ratings and attendance regularly. The Stamford-based promotion has been soaring under the CCO and is also coming off an extremely successful WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what heights Triple takes the company to and if Vince will ever return.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.