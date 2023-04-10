Was Dusty Rhodes really fired by WCW? Details on WWE Hall of Famer's early wrestling career

Throughout his career, Dusty Rhodes has won numerous championships and first established himself in the NWA during the early 1970s. The American Dream developed some of the most iconic gimmicks in the industry, eventually booking for WCW. Unfortunately, Rhodes later lost his job during this time.

The Hall of Famer was appointed as the head booker of WCW in 1988, which meant he was responsible for creating storylines, matches, and feuds. However, there were soon disagreements over creative direction. Turner Broadcasting bought WCW from Crockett Promotions and implemented new rules and regulations, which included putting an end to bleeding on television. Rhodes purposely ignored the edict and moved forward with his feud with the Road Warriors.

He came up with a plan for them to use the spikes on their costumes to draw blood and successfully turn the fans against them, which worked in the end. Unfortunately, Turner immediately fired Rhodes from the company and was replaced by Ole Anderson.

It was initially reported as a demotion, but it soon became clear that Dusty Rhodes had been fired from WCW altogether. On an episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross commented on the Hall of Famer's past choices and his wrestling knowledge.

“At the end of the day, Dusty defied a direct order. You have to put your ego aside. He was probably thinking he knows wrestling better than they did, and he probably did, quite frankly. That doesn’t mean you piss on the guy that gave you that order. Dusty, like Bill Watts, Ole Anderson, and every booker I ever worked for, liked the power and the ability to exude that power. Dusty believed that if he does this angle and it does great business ratings wise, they will say maybe Dusty knows what he is talking about and this is going to work." [H/T Wrestling News]

Afterward, Dusty Rhodes returned to the rival organization, WWF (now WWE), where he continued to work as a wrestler and commentator until early 2000s.

Dusty Rhodes most memorable moments in WCW

Dusty Rhodes was instrumental in shaping the direction of WCW during his time in WCW, which spanned more than a decade. He introduced new concepts and developed some of the biggest names in wrestling.

His most notable contributions were made during his time as a booker. Rhodes was responsible for creating some of the most iconic matches and storylines in wrestling history. He had also organized Premium Live Events such as War Games and the Bunkhouse Stampede. These concepts would go on to become staples in the wrestling industry, and their influence can still be seen in modern-day wrestling.

Dusty Rhodes also played a crucial role in helping to establish WCW as a legitimate rival to WWF. His creative vision helped develop some of the biggest stars in wrestling, including Sting and Diamond Dallas Page. Although he was not directly involved, he coined the storyline that led to the formation of the New World Order. nWo would go on to become one of the most significant factions in wrestling history.

Rhodes left an indelible mark on the industry with his creativity, charisma, and in-ring abilities. The American Dream is one of the most beloved performers of his time, and his legacy continues to live on to this day.

