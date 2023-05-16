Was Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, snubbed in an MCU film?

It was recently shared that Seth Rollins is set to join the cast of MCU's upcoming film Captain America: New World Order. But another WWE star was also reportedly set to appear in the universe. The name in question is not only The Visionary's fellow superstar but also his wife, Becky Lynch.

In 2021, Marvel Studios released Eternals starring Harry Styles, Ma Dong-seok, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, and more. There were two post-credit scenes in the movie. The first included the group on board a spaceship, while the second focused on Kit and Gemma's characters. However, it looks like another scene was planned, which was eventually scrapped.

For those wondering, Becky Lynch wasn't snubbed by MCU. According to Fightful Select, The Man filmed a post-credit scene for Eternals but was cut after Marvel thought it was "too depressing." It's unknown what role the WWE star portrayed or what the scene depicted. But it was suggested that she may have worked with Harry Styles in the sequence.

Still, the studio was happy with her performance and is still connected with the star. With this in mind, it's still possible that the former RAW Women's Champion could appear in a future MCU film, maybe even alongside Seth Rollins.

Andrew @bigtimeEST



Chloe barely follows anyone on IG so I have a feeling we might be seeing Ms Lynch in a potential Eternals 2 Chloe Zhao (the director of Marvel’s Eternals) recently followed Becky LynchChloe barely follows anyone on IG so I have a feeling we might be seeing Ms Lynch in a potential Eternals 2 Chloe Zhao (the director of Marvel’s Eternals) recently followed Becky Lynch Chloe barely follows anyone on IG so I have a feeling we might be seeing Ms Lynch in a potential Eternals 2 👀 https://t.co/2PzQCTaedn

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins' character in Captain America: New World Order is still unknown. However, it looks like he is a member of the villainous Serpent Society. The film is likely to release in May 2024.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch may not be the only WWE stars supposed to be associated with the MCU

Wrestlers turning into actors is not an uncommon thing to see. In fact, it has become somewhat of a natural path for them to take later in their careers. Interestingly, a RAW star was also supposed to cross over to Hollywood.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, Damian Priest was approached by Marvel for the role of Namor or another member of the Talokan kingdom in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, it's unknown if the former United States Champion attended the reading.

A W Media @AWmedia__



#WWE According to Fightful Select, Damian Priest was asked by Marvel Studios to read for the role of Namor, the primary antagonist of the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie. According to Fightful Select, Damian Priest was asked by Marvel Studios to read for the role of Namor, the primary antagonist of the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” movie. #WWE https://t.co/79M9ovjIbg

From the looks of it, Seth Rollins will be one of the many newer and recent WWE Superstars working in Hollywood in the upcoming years. It remains to be seen how The Visionary will perform in his forthcoming film and which stars could join him on the big screen soon.

Poll : 0 votes