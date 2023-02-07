Was WWE mocking Piper Niven by calling her Doudrop? Name history and meaning revealed

Piper Niven dropped her Doudrop name on her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2023. This may be a good move for the superstar as the name doesn't have the best of meanings.

According to Urban Dictionary, Doudop could mean a woman who is attracted to other women. The term can also be used to describe someone who is plus sized. The name may have been used to "make fun" of the WWE star. Piper Niven revealed in an interview with Give Me Sport that although she was unsure at first, she went with it. As it turns out, she feels the negative connotation of the name helped her succeed.

"They were like ‘Your name is gonna Doudrop’ and I was kinda like ‘Okay…sure. (hesitant)’ But honestly, I get it...I kind of like it because it was like taking a negative and turning it into a positive, and I feel like that’s very on brand for me, you know? People in the past in my career have always like kind of maybe made jokes my size, and said ‘you can’t do this, you can’t do that’, but really I’m here now succeeding because of those negatives."

Niven joined the company in 2019 as part of the NXT UK brand. In 2021, she debuted on the main roster as Eva Marie's protege. After proceeding with a singles run, she continued with the name Doudrop and even challenged for the RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch. After a period of absence due to health issues, Piper Niven returned to the Women's Royal Rumble as entrant number 18.

Piper Niven revealed that Doudrop was the vision of Vince McMahon

A number of changes happened after Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as head of creative. Not only did a number of superstars return, but also the old characters of current stars. It may have taken a while, but Piper Niven joined the latter as well.

In August last year, Niven revealed that The Game had talked to her about the character of Doudrop. There was an offer to change her name during that time, but she decided to stick with it.

“I’ll give 100% full transparency about it, we [she and Triple H] did have a conversation about it... Because here’s the thing, before it was Vince’s vision and now it’s Triple H’s vision. So it’s like ‘What’s your vision and where do you see this going, are you open to ideas?’ For me, I don’t mind either way. I would just like to make more deliberate steps going forward with [my] character."

It will be interesting to see what Piper Niven's run on the main roster will look like after her character change.

A former WWE writer wants Rhea Ripley to get rid of all the 'Goth stuff'. More here

Poll : 0 votes