WATCH: 10 times WWE fans invaded the ring

WWE fans are known to be passionate about the sport. But sometimes, they do something unthinkable by invading the ring. Not all invasions are unwanted, though, with WWE occasionally inviting fans into the ring to partake in the program themselves. But every once in a while, some fans hop into the ring to square off with the wrestler.
Remember when a fan attacked Bret Hart during the Hall of Fame ceremony? There are many such instances when fans invaded the ring and tried to attack the wrestler. Click on the video below to check out the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more similar content.
WWE fans invaded the ring
These are the moments when WWE fans invaded the ring
- Fan low blows Randy Orton
- Bret Hart attacked at the Hall of Fame
- Fan invades John Cena and Jeff Hardy match
- Ryback's match with The Miz interrupted
- Daniel Bryan's final match before retirement gets hijacked
- Fan pushes Eddie Guerrero from the ladder
- Fan tries to square up with The Miz
- Roman Reigns attacked by Money in the Bank briefcase
- WrestleMania 23 main event gets interrupted
- An honorary Shield member
Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror?
Cody Rhodes
Sami Zayn
The Rock
Other
2839 votes