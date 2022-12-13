"We can just beat the crap out of each other" - Drew McIntyre on his unusual agreement with 44-year-old WWE star

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently opened up about working with his real-life best friend, Sheamus.

The Scottish Warrior and The Brawling Brutes leader first met in 2005 and quickly became close friends. While McIntyre hosted Sheamus at his home when he visited Scotland, he also lived at Sheamus' house for some time. In 2007, the two signed with WWE. They have since shared the ring several times as teammates and opponents.

Speaking to Faction 919, Drew McIntyre picked Sheamus as his favorite superstar to work with in WWE. The Scottish Warrior also disclosed that he and his best friend have an unusual agreement.

"If I had to pick one, I'd probably pick Sheamus because we've known each other for so long, went through so much together, have an understanding that we can just beat the crap out of each other for everybody's entertainment. And any chance we get to get in the ring together, especially now with fans there, we see it as a privilege," he said. [24:05 - 24:21]

Drew McIntyre considers fellow WWE SmackDown star a "big brother"

For over 15 years, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have had a close bond. Earlier this year, The Scottish Warrior was Sheamus' best man at his wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla.

In a previous interview with Sirius XM's Busted Open, McIntyre opened up about his friendship with Sheamus, disclosing that he considers him a big brother.

"He was there during all the good times and obviously all the bad times and I wouldn't have gotten through a lot of them without him being there for me. I literally lived in his house at one point. That's where we were at, at that point in my life. When I was fired and was still trying to find myself, I was living there and he was looking out for me. He's always been such a big brother for me," McIntyre said.

