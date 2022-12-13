"We have that chemistry" - Drew McIntyre opens up about working with 36-year-old WWE star

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently opened up about working with Seth Rollins and the latter's in-ring talent.

Since 2012, The Scottish Warrior has shared the ring with Rollins several times. Their last televised one-on-one bout came in May 2020 when McIntyre defeated The Visionary in a WWE Championship Match at Money in the Bank. Last June, the two went head-to-head at a live event. While McIntyre is now active on SmackDown, Rollins is on the Monday Night RAW roster.

Speaking about his favorite superstars to work with in WWE on Faction 919, Drew McIntyre praised Rollins, disclosing that they have great chemistry in the ring.

"Seth Rollins is somebody who's just so talented in the ring and on the microphone he's so fun to go back and forth with. And ring, we could just show up to the building (...) walk to the ring and have a match easily. He's that good and we have that chemistry," he said. [23:51 - 24:04]

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently praised Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company since 2010. Over the past 12 years, The Visionary has won several titles, including The Universal Championship and the WWE Championship.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famer Ric Flair praised the former Shield member. He also disclosed that The Visionary was mad at him due to his apparent heat with Becky Lynch.

"Seth Rollins is a damn good worker. He's mad at me because I've been up and down with his wife [Becky Lynch], but I don't really care. He's good, but he ain't me. I got no problem saying that," Flair said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

