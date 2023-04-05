"We hated each other" - When two top stars almost had a legitimate fight at a WWE live event

In March 2004, Melina joined WWE. That same year, the company also signed Candice Michelle after she participated in the Diva Search competition. Over the next few years, the two ladies shared the ring several times. Meanwhile, they had a real-life feud.

In an interview with the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast in 2021, Michelle opened up about her heat with Melina, disclosing that they almost had a legitimate fight at a live event.

"When things start firing off on Twitter, things can get bad. That's actually how my match with Melina happened. Legit. We hated each other. We were legit gonna go into a real fight at a house show. Twitter had just started, we said something to each other and then we had a match. It makes for great TV. Any time there's any heat or drama, Vince is incredible at taking that kind of stuff and running with it," she said.

The former Women's Champion also revealed why Melina had ill feelings towards her.

"She just hate the fact that she came up with the indie scene and to wrestling school, she busted her butt that way. And to her, I was this pretty girl from Hollywood who just got lucky and got a deal. For her to wrestle against me was almost a disgrace for her. And she made that very clear," Michelle added. [h/t WrestlingInc]

Despite this, the 44-year-old admitted that she respected the five-time Women's Champion and had learned from working with her.

WWE legend Melina was reportedly told to leave an event after a physical altercation

Last weekend, Melina was scheduled to join a group of wrestlers at the WrestleCon event. The former Women's Champion reportedly had a heated argument at the hotel after attending SmackDown in Los Angeles.

According to PWInsider, a person noted that Melina got into a physical altercation. Hence, she was asked to leave the hotel and was not allowed to return and participate in the signings at WrestleCon.

