WWE SmackDown: 5 Superstars who could challenge John Cena amid return rumors

John Cena is returning to WWE SmackDown! At least, that's the rumor according to Variety, who reported that the former 16-time world champion is scheduled to return to the sports entertainment giant before 2022 comes to a close.

More specifically, the article states that the former WWE Champion will be appearing on the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022 which is to be held on December 30th. This news comes after Dave Meltzer reported that Cena may have to miss WrestleMania due to his busy Hollywood schedule.

There is no information regarding why Cena will appear on the blue brand. His appearance could be a one-off, similar to his appearance on Monday Night RAW earlier this year, or it could be setting up something bigger.

If Cena is setting something up past a one-time appearance, there's a chance that he could be challenged by a wrestler in the locker room. Most WWE Superstars are likely chomping at the bits to get their hands on such a massive star, and the opportunity may arise sooner rather than later. Who could challenge the surefire future Hall of Famer to a bout?

Below are five superstars who could challenge John Cena amid return rumors.

#5. Logan Paul has already battled one of WWE SmackDown's best

Logan Paul is best known for his exploits away from pro wrestling. The social media influencer has dabbled in music, boxing, acting, and of course, YouTube. He signed a multi-match deal with WWE earlier this year and has wrestled three times while also appearing on both RAW and WWE SmackDown.

If John Cena does return on December 30th, he could be challenged to a bout by Logan Paul. The Maverick has battled the likes of Rey Mysterio, The Miz, and even Roman Reigns since debuting, so he clearly fancies big-time opposition and major matches.

Regardless of whether the match actually happens or not, Logan has already expressed interest in the clash possibly going down. In fact, the social media influencer has already texted Triple H about the bout happening at WrestleMania. Could the two major stars clash? Only time will tell.

#4. Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena is a dream match

Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably the biggest star of all time. While he didn't stay on top for long due to mounting injuries, The Texas Rattlesnake was on top of the wrestling industry during arguably its hottest period, The Attitude Era.

There have been whispers regarding Steve potentially competing at WrestleMania next year. He returned to action after almost twenty years away from the ring at WrestleMania 38 and blew away most fans' expectations. If he is to compete in the epic event, there's not much bigger than a fight with John Cena.

Many believe that Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. John Cena is a dream match. The two stars reached the pinnacle of WWE and dominated the industry in their respective eras. Could the two face off in the near future? If so, a challenge could be made on WWE SmackDown.

#3. The American Nightmare is also returning soon

Cody Rhodes is one of the most popular stars in pro wrestling today. The RAW Superstar returned to the sports entertainment giant at WrestleMania 38 to much fanfare and will likely be heavily cheered upon his return.

The American Nightmare injured his pectoral muscle earlier this year during his return rivalry with Seth Rollins. While the injury was unfortunate, he is likely due back within the next two months and will almost certainly be wrestling on the Road to WrestleMania and at the epic event itself.

A Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena match could be legendary. The two wrestled in the past while Rhodes was a lower-tier star in the company, but the feud would be dramatically different given their respective star power now. Could Rhodes challenge Cena to a bout at the Royal Rumble or even Elimination Chamber?

#2. Gunther is a top star on WWE SmackDown

Gunther is one of the most dominant stars in WWE today. The Ring General is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and has defeated all-comers who crossed his path on WWE SmackDown, including Sheamus, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet.

While fans are excited at the prospect of Cena returning, the Austrian Gunther may interrupt the proceedings and challenge The Face That Runs The Place to a match then and there. The Ring General will undoubtedly want to prove himself against everyone, and who is better than the legendary Cena?

John Cena never won the Intercontinental Championship during his tenure with World Wrestling Entertainment. When he returns on WWE SmackDown, he will potentially have the opportunity to correct that. Could Cena win his first-ever Intercontinental Championship? Gunther may be a mountain too high for even the legendary John Cena to climb.

#1. Austin Theory could show up on WWE SmackDown and challenge Cena

Austin Theory is a new man. While he spent much of his career in WWE portraying a goofball kid who had things handed to him, that side of A-Town's Finest is dead and gone. Theory is the reigning United States Champion with an edge to him previously unseen.

There's a chance that Austin Theory will challenge Cena to a bout either in anticipation of the legendary star's WWE SmackDown return or afterward. The overly confident United States titleholder undoubtedly believes that he can defeat the 16-time world champion.

Cena and Theory aren't strangers to one another. John has even teased a feud with Theory on social media in the past and the two had a staredown when the former WWE Champion appeared on Monday Night RAW earlier this year.

