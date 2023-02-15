"We are throwing punches" - When Eddie Guerrero had a real backstage fight with 6-time WWE world champion

Between 2002 and 2005, Eddie Guerrero shared the ring with several WWE legends, including Kurt Angle. While the two Hall of Famers battled several times inside the squared circle, they also once had a legitimate fight backstage.

In an interview with Talk Is Jericho in November 2021, the Olympic Gold Medalist opened up about his fight with Latino Heat. He revealed that Luther Reigns, Mark Jindrak, and himself were getting heat on Guerrero. Although he did not touch Guerrero, the latter accused Angle of stiffing him when they went backstage.

"After the show, we all wait in Gorilla and shake each other's hands. I went to shake his hand and say, 'thank you, Eddie.' He goes, 'no, no. What you did out there was wrong. You were stiffing me.' I said, 'Eddie, I didn't touch you.' He said, 'bulls**t. You were stiffing me, you were beating me up.' I pushed him. I didn't know what to do, he made me so mad so I pushed him. He double legs me, an amateur wrestling double leg. I get him down and got him in a front headlock and I started choking him out. (...) Big Show grabs me by the back of my singlet, pulls me up and puts me in one corner, takes Eddie, puts Eddie in another corner. He says, 'you guys are done.'"

Angle revealed that his fight with Guerrero continued in the locker room before JBL interfered to break them apart.

"We get backstage and I felt bad. So, I go to Eddie's locker room to apologize. I get back there and I knock on the door. He opens the door and doesn't say anything. I said, 'Eddie, listen. I just want to say I'm sorry.' You know what Eddie said to me? 'I'm not ready yet.' So, I go inside and I started whacking him. I'm fighting Eddie, we are throwing punches. Bradshaw pulled us apart and is like, 'guys, you've got to stop.' I'm like, 'well, I said I was sorry and this a**hole doesn't want to say he's sorry back.' But that's Eddie. Eddie is going to apologize when he wants to and I should have known that," Angle added. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Old School SmackDown @OldSchoolSD WrestleMania 20 was the only time Eddie Guerrero defeated Kurt Angle in a singles match. http://t.co/JV5I15oQ7j WrestleMania 20 was the only time Eddie Guerrero defeated Kurt Angle in a singles match. http://t.co/JV5I15oQ7j

Eddie Guerrero is one of 10 WWE Superstars who passed away before turning 40. Check out the list here.

Kurt Angle recently appeared on WWE RAW XXX

Nearly 11 years after leaving the Stamford-based company, Kurt Angle returned to WWE in 2017. Over the next two years, the Olympic Gold Medalist shared the ring with several top superstars, including Drew McIntyre, Triple H, and AJ Styles.

However, Angle retired from in-ring competition in 2019 after losing to Baron Corbin at WWE WrestleMania 35. The 54-year-old later became a backstage producer before getting released from his contract in 2020. Over the past three years, the WWE Hall of Famer has made several sporadic appearances. His latest came last month on RAW XXX.

WWE initially thought Kurt Angle was gay. Check out the story here.

Poll : 0 votes