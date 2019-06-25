Wrestling/WWE News Round-Up: Undertaker returns, Brain injury forces Superstar to retire

Drake Maverick at his wedding (L), Reigns and Undertaker after their tag team match at last year's MSG show (R)

There is never a dull day in the bustling world of pro wrestling and the week that went by was no different. There may have been the occasional 'slow news day' that quite frankly, frustrated the folks down here at SK.

However, looking back at the week as a whole, there were many stories that piqued the interests of the fans. In this article, we've compiled the biggest news stories in pro wrestling from this past week (17th - 24th June) and when we say pro wrestling, we mean its entire gambit and not just the WWE.

#1. Two new champions crowned at Stomping Grounds

With Stomping Grounds fresh in our memories, it was only obvious that we begin with the events that transpired at WWE's latest PPV offering. As is the case with PPVs that seem lacklustre on paper, Stomping Grounds made for a decent viewing with tolerable matches that were complemented with a few eye-catching moments.

Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa in just under twelve minutes to become the new Cruiserweight Champion on the pre-show. The Cruiserweight title match was one of the best pre-shows matches in recent memory and really showcased the talent of the highly underrated 205 Live roster.

The second title change of the night took place when Ricochet beat Samoa Joe to win the United States Championship - his first title in the WWE. The title win was made to look like a big deal as the new champion was congratulated by a section of the WWE roster that included the likes of Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Carmella and Heavy Machinery. Otis Dozovic was the star of this segment with his hilarious yet infectious charisma.

Triple H had to be there as well to give the customary hug to one of his NXT pass-outs.

#2. The Undertaker returns, Extreme Rules matches

In a bid to boost falling ratings, WWE resorted to tried-and-tested tactics by getting The Undertaker back on the fallout Raw of Stomping Grounds. The Deadman saved Roman Reigns from a vicious assualt at the hands of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

A tag team match between the team of Undertaker and Roman Reigns against McIntyre and McMahon was subsequently booked for Extreme Rules. This will be the second time Reigns and Undertaker will be teaming up with each other as they were on the same side at last year's MSG house show.

The other big match booked for Extreme Rules is a Winner Takes All Mixed Tag Team Match featuring Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Extreme Rules will air on July 14th from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

