What is AJ Lee doing now?

AJ Lee is one name WWE fans dearly miss in the current era. Her work in the ring and outside it paved the way for female wrestlers after her to grab the spotlight and run away with it. She is currently overseeing post-production of the upcoming Netflix film.

Lee is one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. During her time in WWE, she was a three-time Divas Champion and held the title for a cumulative 406 days. She is also a two-time Slammy Award winner, having received it in 2012 and 2014.

Ever since her retirement, fans have clamored for the former RAW GM's return to wrestling. While that probably may not happen, they can take heart in knowing that she is busy thriving and excelling at her other ventures. If you want to know what she is doing these days, we have the answer for you right here.

AJ Lee is currently part of Women of Wrestling (WOW), a promotion in which she serves as an executive producer. She took up the role in October 2021 and serves it to this day. She will also provide commentary for the company's upcoming weekly shows beginning in late 2022.

In addition to that, the real-life April Mendez is currently overseeing post-production of the upcoming Netflix film Blade of the 47 Ronin. She co-wrote the screenplay along with John Swetman.

Will AJ Lee return to WWE?

AJ Lee's retirement was a sad day for fans of professional wrestling. It was sad to see her fail to end her career on her own terms, with injuries forcing her to leave the business she loved.

Lee's final WWE match was a six-woman tag team match on the RAW after WrestleMania 31. She announced her retirement after that day. She stated that the permanent damage she suffered to her cervical spine, along with other personal reasons, made her take the decision to call it quits on his wrestling career.

The former Divas Champion was a torchbearer for women's wrestling in WWE, and fans would love nothing more than to see her mix it up with the current crop of female wrestlers in the company. Despite countless requests from fans, she is yet to return to the ring, let alone WWE. A return to her former place of work is unlikely as her husband works with Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling.

