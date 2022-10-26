Simone Johnson (aka Ava Raine) recently debuted on NXT as a member of The Schism stable. The real-life daughter of Dwayne Johnson first signed with WWE in February 2020 and reported to the Performance Center.

Raine delivered her first televised promo after her long-awaited reveal on this week's NXT. The fourth-generation superstar praised The Schism for accepting her in their family and defying "any preconceived notions" of who she is supposed to be. It was a subtle dig at people who view her as Dwayne Johnson's daughter, seemingly overlooking her own identity.

Fans can expect major shenanigans with The Bloodline now that Ava Raine has debuted on NXT. A part of the Anoa'i bloodline, Raine's main roster promotion as part of Roman Reigns' stable seems highly likely in the future.

While Simone Johnson potentially fills the vacancy of a female member in The Bloodline, The Schism could invade the main roster and engage in a program with Roman Reigns and his stablemates. Ava Raine possibly betraying the Joe Gacy-led faction could spark a massive feud between the two sides on SmackDown.

Raine could even expand The Bloodline's dominion by leading a sub-faction on NXT after deferring from The Schism. Solo Sikoa could be the potential stable's enforcer while Reigns and The Usos continue to shine on the main roster. This angle could give WWE a long-term feud between Joe Gacy's stable and the extended Bloodline.

WWE could also use Simone Johnson's potential inclusion in The Bloodline to spark a rivalry between The Rock and Roman Reigns. She may happily join The Tribal Chief but struggle on the main roster, leading to an angle focusing on Johnson's mistreatment and disrespect in The Bloodline.

This storyline could set the stage for The Rock's arrival and his rumored match against The Tribal Chief at a future edition of WrestleMania.

The Bloodline's leader Roman Reigns had some interesting advice for Ava Raine upon her WWE signing

Several fellow wrestlers and industry veterans praised Ava Raine and had some valuable advice for the upstart upon her WWE signing. The Rock termed her daughter "fiercely independent," asking her to forge her own path.

Roman Reigns also congratulated Simone Johnson before her WWE debut. Speaking to TMZ Sports, he insisted that Johnson develop her own unique character and personality to be successful in the company.

"If I were to give her some advice, I'd say try to develop your own personality and develop your own shtick, your own character," Reigns said. "I think just for her own experience, it's better to create your stuff… And she'll have such a stronger tie to it, it'll mean so much more to her, and she'll feel so much more accomplished if she develops that on her own." (H/T Pinkvilla)

Reigns has portrayed numerous characters during his storied WWE tenure. Under his current moniker, he has dominated the company as the top champion. Meanwhile, Raine would attempt to make an impact on the company's third brand after her impactful arrival.

