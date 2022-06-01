2 Reasons why Simone Johnson should join The Bloodline and 2 reasons she shouldn't 

The Anoa'i family is wrestling royalty and Simone Johnson is the latest of that illustrious bloodline to join WWE. As the daughter of The Rock, she has some awfully big shoes to fill.

Johnson is currently in WWE's developmental brand NXT, but will without a doubt be on the main roster in the near future. But until that happens, we can only speculate on how she'll be used.

One of her options is joining The Bloodline, which consists of Roman Reigns and The Usos. The trio are the most dominant faction in WWE at the moment and are led by The Tribal Chief himself. All that might be missing is a dominant female in their ranks.

The Anoa'i family is thriving right now, and with a new generation of family members coming, it can only bolster their legacy. The following article will focus on two reasons why Simone Johnson should join The Bloodline and two reasons she shouldn't.

#4. Should: Simone Johnson can be mentored closely by Roman Reigns

Simone Johnson - or Ava Raine, as she will be known from now on - is still training at the Performance Center. She is yet to make her professional wrestling debut in NXT, which means she's untested in terms of her abilities. That doesn't mean she can't bypass NXT and go straight to the main roster.

There is no doubt that working under the tutelage of Roman Reigns and The Usos could elevate her career to the next level. And given that she's Dwayne Johnson's daughter, there may be added pressure on her to succeed or surpass her dad. This kind of pressure may become a burden, and working with family could potentially ease that.

#3. Should not: She's hasn't made her professional wrestling debut

Johnson started out her wrestling journey at the February 2020 WWE tryouts at The Performance Center. Since then, reports have revealed that she's been impressing the coaches at NXT. But does that warrant a spot on the main roster just yet?

She might need at least a year on NXT 2.0 to show what she's about. The downside of her spending more time in NXT is that by the time she debuts on the main roster, there might be no Bloodline. Factor in Roman Reigns teasing his eventual departure for Hollywood, and the opportunity may be gone.

But that doesn't mean she can simply be tossed into the top stable in WWE as a rookie.

#2. Should: The Bloodline could use a female presence in their group

Roman Reigns and The Usos are easily the best thing on WWE television. They hold six championships between them, but imagine if a female superstar was part of The Bloodline. You could say that Tamina would be a candidate, but we've seen how that ended when she was aligned with The Usos in 2010.

Maybe the now-suspended Naomi would have done well, but we don't know if she'll ever return to WWE. That leaves Simone Johnson as the only possible woman to join the stable. As The Rock's daughter, she is a member of the family and possesses the proper pedigree.

If Johnson were to join The Bloodline, Roman Reigns and The Usos could tighten their hold on the WWE locker room, adding the women's division to their domain while also elevating a potential future superstar.

#1. Should not: The group is perfect as a trio at the moment

The organic nature that brought The Bloodline together is a masterpiece in itself. Three cousins that have been there since day one for each other, fighting side by side, is the type of backstory most people can get behind. So why tinker with something that isn't broken?

Yes, nothing is ever perfect, but right now The Bloodline is close to that, and adding Simone Johnson to it would be a risky move. The WWE Universe seems to be gravitating towards them more with every passing day. So why not ride this wave of momentum until the wheels fall off?

And once they do, additions and improvements can be made that will allow the group to flourish again. I'm not saying Simone Johnson won't be good enough, but rather now isn't the time. Simone and everyone else should just sit back and acknowledge The Bloodline for the time being, from the outside.

