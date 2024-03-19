What is Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal? Exploring WWE CCO Triple H's announcement

Bray Wyatt was one of the most creative minds in the history of pro wrestling. His legacy is one of exploring the psychology of the mind in and out of the ring. Triple H recently announced that Wyatt's story will be explored with a project titled "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal."

According to Triple H's post on X (formerly Twitter), "Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal" will be a documentary about the life and career of one of wrestling's most creative minds. The film will debut on Peacock on April 1 during WrestleMania week.

The former Universal Champion tragically lost his life last August at the relatively young age of 36. He missed WrestleMania 39 due to an unknown illness and when his time away from WWE television grew, fans wondered when he would be back again.

He ultimately passed away before he was able to say goodbye to the passionate WWE Universe, and with WrestleMania season around the corner, some have wondered if he would be immediately inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The documentary will serve as an exploration of his life, creative process, and the work he put into his storytelling.

Bray Wyatt's legacy in WWE

Very few professional wrestlers have been as creative as Bray Wyatt, in the history of this industry. While he started as the green, baby-faced Husky Harris, he was able to transition into two of the most captivating characters in wrestling history, while winning multiple championships along the way.

The first notable character was The Eater of Worlds, Bray Wyatt. He forced heroes and villains alike to question the status quo as well as their place in the scheme of being. He tormented everyone from John Cena to Daniel Bryan to Randy Orton.

Once the Wyatt Family disbanded, Wyatt disappeared from television for a lengthy period. When he returned, however, he introduced one of the most mesmerizing characters this business had ever seen.

Portraying two sides of the same coin, Wyatt initially appeared as the host of the Firefly Funhouse, a twisted children's show complete with puppets. The sinister overtones foreshadowed the eventual introduction of The Fiend.

Wyatt's love of horror movies and the physical props were explored with his new vision of fear. The character then shifted into another iteration after his brief release from WWE in 2021.

His new portrayal offered up an honest and grounded version of Windham Rotunda who bore his true feelings to the world. That world will never forget Wyatt or his legacy, and he truly became immortal in his lifetime.

What do you think of Bray Wyatt? Should he be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year? Discuss!