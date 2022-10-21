On last week's WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt returned with a 'shattering' new entrance theme while holding his iconic lantern. The mesmerized audience believed he would reveal more about his new role in the fabled Wyatt 6 that was teased at Extreme Rules.

However, instead of embracing the dark side, Wyatt was his authentic self on WWE SmackDown. He delivered a promo to thank the audience for believing in him during his time away from the company. As a result, many believed The Eater of Worlds broke kayfabe last week.

“I lost my career, I lost two people who were very, very close to me, and I lost my way. I got to a point where I thought that everything that I did ever done here was all meaningless, that nothing I ever did has mattered to anyone. And I was wrong,” Wyatt said.

Bray Wyatt has portrayed numerous characters during his time in WWE. He has put his heart and soul into his acts and redefined the kayfabe aspect of the business. The recent events on the blue brand are considered extremely rare as the former champion isn't one to shed his character. But what if we didn't witness a character break on WWE SmackDown?

A creative genius, Wyatt may have tricked the audience into believing his words. His antics could have been a part of his rumored plans with Uncle Howdy. The Eater of Worlds is seemingly still stuck in his dual-personality disorder, as hinted by the masked figure that hijacked his promo.

Bray Wyatt is reportedly going to play multiple characters. One could show his meek and emotional side, often addressing the audience to gain babyface reactions. His fun and weaker side could be on display to recreate his Firefly Fun House segments. The latest promo might be a work and a teaser for what is to come.

The other character is apparently going to be the mysterious leader of Wyatt 6, Uncle Howdy. Holding a strategic mindset and supernatural powers, he could slowly establish his dominance on the blue brand. The Fiend may also be buried deep within and could be used for special bouts like the Firefly Inferno Match.

Bray Wyatt could appear on the next episode of WWE SmackDown

Following the previous week's intriguing cliffhanger, Bray Wyatt will reportedly appear on the October 21 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Fightful Select provided an update on Wyatt's status and even mentioned that the "Uncle Howdy" version of Bray Wyatt will show up again this week.

The Wyatt 6 is yet to be introduced to the main roster despite the initial rumors. Some interesting names have been suggested to join the potential stable, including Bo Dallas, Colin Delaney, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan.

According to reports, the potential live-action versions of the Firefly Fun House characters are part of a "long-term" plan for WrestleMania 39 next year.

