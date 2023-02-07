Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar jokingly made a personal remark on his relationship with Sable during WWE RAW. Interestingly, Lesnar's wife hasn't been involved with the promotion since 2004.

On the recent Monday Night RAW, The Beast Incarnate cut a promo to challenge Bobby Lashley for the Elimination Chamber. He didn't cut to the chase, though. Lesnar subtly commented on the disappointing 2023 Royal Rumble event, where he was eliminated by Lashley before speaking about his rival.

In an attempt to show that Bobby Lashley was "always on his mind," Brock Lesnar made a statement that made the audience go berserk. His words held non-PG connotations.

"I crawl into bed with my wife… and after four-five hours, all I can think about is Bobby Lashley."

Speaking of Brock Lesnar and Sable, the couple dated for several years before tying the knot in May 2006. They have two sons named Turk and Duke. To respect her privacy, Lesnar has never directly or indirectly mentioned Sable until today.

Sable was also on bad terms with WWE after she filed a lawsuit in 1999 on the grounds of harassment and unsafe work conditions. Torrie Wilson also stated that in her Hall of Famer speech, she couldn't mention the former star.

Twitter reacts hilariously to Brock Lesnar's segment on WWE RAW

The 10-time world champion often spoke about how much he loves playing the cowboy character, and fans can relate to him. It has been a perfect blend of destruction and goofiness. Paul Heyman's absence has let the former MMA star be his natural self on the mic.

Twitter has often been the hub for pro-wrestling talk and reactions. Brock's segment on the recent WWE RAW show was no exception, and the moment he indirectly mentioned his wife, the WWE Universe went into a frenzy.

TannyWWE @tanny_wwe Why did Paul Heyman ever need to do promos for Brock Lesnar? This man is too good XD #WWERaw Why did Paul Heyman ever need to do promos for Brock Lesnar? This man is too good XD #WWERaw https://t.co/nz3PYHvKWX

To end the segment on WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar planted Bobby Lashley with a couple of F5s after The All Mighty seemed hesitant in taking his challenge for Elimination Chamber. The arch-rivals are rumored to continue their feud till WrestleMania Hollywood.

