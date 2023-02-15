What was the cause of WWE legend Viscera's death? Remembering Big Daddy V on his birthday

Viscera was one of the most feared and memorable WWE Superstars in history. The former King of the Ring winner passed away due to a heart attack, but his legacy lives on with many fans and professionals in the sport.

Viscera passed away due to a heart attack on February 18, 2014. Just four days after his 43rd birthday. He was cremated and according to Cassandra Frazier, the wrestling legend's wife, his ashes were put into 500 pendants which were attached to necklaces. The accessories were later gifted to his loved ones.

Aside from Viscera, he was also known as Mabel and Big Daddy V. He began wrestling in WWE (then WWF) in 1993 as a member of Men on a Mission alongside Mo and wrestling manager Oscar. They won the company's Tag Team Championship in 1994 and Mable even became the King of the Ring winner the following year.

Viscera departed WWE in 1996 and returned two years later. He aligned himself with The Ministry of Darkness, alongside The Undertaker and other fellow legends. He even won the Hardcore Championship this time around.

He was released again in 2000. Big Daddy V returned for the second time in 2004 and was released for the final time four years later. The late legend also wrestled in various independent promotions, along with Impact Wrestling (FKA TNA) and All Japan Pro Wrestling.

WWE legend names his favorite moment with Viscera

The former Hardcore Champion had many memorable moments and matches during his tenure as a wrestler. However, the most memorable moment for Men on a Mission's former manager occurred outside wrestling.

While on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast in 2022, Oscar shared that his favorite moment with his former stablemate was an emotional phone call weeks before the latter's passing.

"My favorite moment was a phone call a few weeks before he died. We had one of the most heartfelt chats over the phone. He cried, I cried, and that never happened in the history of us being together. And that's what it really took to really let the outpouring of love from our hearts from each other come out and that was my favorite moment"

It has been nearly a decade since the 1995 King of the Ring winner passed away. Still, his legacy and contribution to the sport will always be remembered by fans and those he shared the ring with.

