What caused real-life heat between WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch?

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch shared a long history in WWE. Both headlined WrestleMania, captured different championships, engaged in exciting feuds, and more. The two stars had a long journey to the top. Unfortunately, their relationship soured along the way.

In 2019, Lynch rose to the top and it didn't take a while for her to become known as "The Man." While many fans were happy about the superstar's rise to the top, the same can't be said for Charlotte Flair. According to Big Time Becks, they used to like each other. However, Flair couldn't accept the fact that people were supporting Lynch and was jealous of her success.

Charlotte, on the other hand, had a different take. According to the former SmackDown Women's Champion, it was because they were both fighting for the top spot in WWE's women's division, which only has room for one.

“Here’s how I look at it. You have two women at the top of their game and both of them want to be the best. So who’s the best? Competition breeds competition, and I think we just got older and not necessarily that success doesn’t get to your head and that’s why you lose a friendship. It’s just we both want to be on top, and there’s only room for one,” Flair said.

Both women are currently absent from WWE programming. Charlotte was last seen on this year's WrestleMania Backlash in an "I Quit" match against Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. During the event, Flair was sidelined with a 'broken arm.'

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch suffered a legitimate injury during this year's SummerSlam during a match against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Are Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair friends again?

It's been years since The Queen and The Man's relationship got bitter. However, it looks like they're not really keen on fixing it. Lynch has previously detailed that they probably won't be friends if they're both wrestling. From the looks of it, nothing has changed in their relationship.

In an interview earlier this year, Becky Lynch opened up about how she and Charlotte Flair would act backstage. Lynch expressed that she hoped it didn't happen, but she had no regrets on her part.

“I wish the whole thing didn’t go down the way it did. It didn’t need to go down that way, but I don’t really have any regrets on my behalf… Same [relationship with Flair now compared to 2021], same, just pass each other in the hallway. Sometimes [say “hello”], maybe a nod. No [“how are you?” questions].”

WWE @WWE Go behind the scenes with @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE as these former friends prepare for a highly personal showdown at #SurvivorSeries 2021. Go behind the scenes with @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE as these former friends prepare for a highly personal showdown at #SurvivorSeries 2021. https://t.co/uOypdPChUp

Despite their real-life problems, it's a good thing that the two stars managed to keep it professional inside the ring and, once they made it backstage. It remains to be seen if Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will be able to rekindle their relationship in the future.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes