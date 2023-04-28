What channel is WWE Draft 2023 Night 1? (SmackDown): How to watch on Friday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The April 28, 2023 episode of SmackDown marks the first night of the company's WWE Draft. A list of eligible superstars has already been released for tonight, but more action is expected for the show.

WWE SmackDown will be on the FOX Channel. Aside from the expected brand Draft, the Blue brand also features a major title match and an exciting one-on-one match courtesy of the women's division.

WWE SmackDown TV Channel details and timings

Channel: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

WWE SmackDown Livestreaming details

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Now App

Which stars are eligible for the WWE Draft tonight on SmackDown?

A number of superstars were listed to be part of tonight's WWE Draft. Aside from the usual names from the Blue brand like Imperium, Shinsuke Nakamura, Natalya, Drew McIntyre, and The Viking Raiders, a number of RAW stars are also present.

A few examples are Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Edge, and more. Among the list are also selected NXT stars. Interestingly, The Bloodline is also eligible, but it only lists Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. To check out the full list of superstars, click here.

Zelina Vega is also set for a major match on WWE Backlash against Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, the challenger will first have to face Sonya Deville tonight on SmackDown.

Interestingly, this will also mark the first one-on-one match of the LWO member ever since November 2022 on RAW, where she was defeated by Bianca Belair. It remains to be seen if The Eradicator will make her presence known during the match.

Aside from the WWE Draft, another showcase for tonight that many fans are anticipating is Sami Zayn and Kevin Owen's Tag Team Championship defense against The Usos. Both groups have had a heated exchange for a while now, with rumors of a split even occurring every now and then.

The second night of the WWE Draft will emulate Monday Night RAW next week, but some stars seen for tonight's episode might also mark their last appearance on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see how the draft will affect the roster and superstars themselves, especially with the Backlash premium live event just days away.

