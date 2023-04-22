Updated WWE Backlash 2023 match card after SmackDown (April 21): Rhea Ripley's next opponent, first-time match for a former Universal Champion

The aftermath of tonight's SmackDown episode led to a few additions to the WWE Backlash 2023 premium live event. Set to be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico, two title showdowns are currently scheduled for the extravaganza on Saturday, May 6.

Before this week's blue brand show, only two matches were confirmed for Backlash. Brock Lesnar accepted Cody Rhodes' challenge this Monday Night on RAW. The commentary team also announced that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn would join Matt Riddle to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa in the upcoming premium live event.

Friday Night SmackDown confirmed three more matches for WWE Backlash 2023. Zelina Vega challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship, which General Manager Adam Pearce made official later during the show.

It was also announced that United States Champion Austin Theory would defend his title against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a triple-threat match. At the same time, Omos vs. Seth Rollins has the most bizarre booking thus far.

Below is the updated match for WWE Backlash 2023 after the April 21 episode of SmackDown:-

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso & Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle

Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega - SmackDown Women’s Championship

Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed - United States Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Omos

Triple H generally opts for six matches in the premium live event schemes. Thus, the upcoming RAW show can confirm the latest addition to the card and then shift their focus on the upcoming Draft.

WWE Backlash 2023: Which match could be added to the match line-up?

The host of the upcoming premium live event in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny, is rumored to be a part of the WWE Backlash 2023 match card. He has been written off-TV due to a storyline injury but is expected to return the following Monday.

Damian Priest has warned the musician of dire consequences if he arrives on RAW.

It looks like we'll see a confrontation between Priest and Bad Bunny ahead of the Backlash tag team fight.

Damian Priest: "A message for Bad Bunny, for my friend. I hope Monday goes better than it did the other day. I'll wait for you there"It looks like we'll see a confrontation between Priest and Bad Bunny ahead of the Backlash tag team fight. #SmackDown Damian Priest: "A message for Bad Bunny, for my friend. I hope Monday goes better than it did the other day. I'll wait for you there" It looks like we'll see a confrontation between Priest and Bad Bunny ahead of the Backlash tag team fight. #SmackDownhttps://t.co/uuxDNfJHde

Bad Bunny can lock horns with Damian Priest at WWE Backlash 2023. However, it may not just be a singles bout. The music sensation dragged into an ongoing storyline between Rey and Dominik Mysterio when he helped the former defeat his son at WrestleMania 39. The Judgment Day is hot on his heels, and he needs to act soon.

Bunny executed some eye-catching high-flying moves at the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen if he can outshine his previous performance in front of his hometown crowd in Puerto Rico.

