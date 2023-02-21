What channel is WWE NXT on tonight? (Feb 21, 2023): How to watch on Tuesday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The February 21, 2023 episode of WWE NXT is scheduled for some jam-packed action. A former main roster will challenge for the brand's championship and a number of exciting singles and tag team matches are set to occur for tonight's show.

WWE NXT will be on the USA Network, much like the Stamford-based promotion's other show, Monday Night RAW. As noted in the past, the developmental brand used to be on Wednesday nights from 2019 up until 2021, before it moved to its current day.

WWE NXT TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time

WWE NXT Livestreaming details

Livestream: USA Network.com

What to expect for the February 21, 2023 episode of NXT?

Last week, Bron Breakker was delivering a promo when Jinder Mahal interrupted. The latter stated that since the champion has been the face of NXT for a while now, it's time for a change. This led the former WWE Champion to challenge Bron for the title.

Jacy Jayne went solo ever since betraying former Toxic Attraction stablemate Gigi Dolin. While the former was bragging about herself on a previous episode, Indi Hartwell immediately confronted her. The two are now set to face each other for the upcoming episode.

Another exciting singles match for tonight will be between Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams. The former returned on a past episode of WWE NXT and attacked Williams and JD McDonagh. Last week, Trick called out the returning superstar but the latter was prepared for the attack.

NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus will face Malik Blade and Edris Enofé in a non-title match. Another tag team bout scheduled for tonight is between Chase U's Duke Hudson and Andre Chase against The Dyad. In a previous episode, Ava Raine even kidnapped Chase U's, Thea Hail. It will be interesting to see what the former has planned for tonight.

Finally, another action in the women's division is going to occur. Ivy Nile will go on to face Alba Fyre in a singles match, but neither superstar will be alone. Nile will be joined by Tatum Paxley at ringside while Alba is with Isla Dawn.

It will be interesting to see what other kinds of surprises might transpire for tonight's episode from the developmental brand.

What match are you most looking forward to for tonight's WWE NXT? Share your picks below.

