What channel is WWE RAW on tonight? (Feb 20, 2023): How to watch on Monday Night, channel details, livestream, and more

February 20, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will feature the fallout of the Elimination Chamber event and two exciting match-ups planned. One bout is for the United States Championship, while the other is a grudge match between two stars who have not seen eye-to-eye in recent programming.

Fans can watch WWE RAW on the USA Network channel. Aside from the Monday show, this is also the channel for the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand NXT. Tonight's episode will take place at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Monday Night RAW TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 7 p.m. Central Time

WWE RAW Livestreaming details

Livestream: USA Network.com

What could transpire at the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night RAW?

One of the confirmed matches for tonight's WWE RAW episode is between Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali. Both stars will finally get to settle their feud at tonight's showcase.

During the titular event, Austin Theory successfully defended the United States Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. An open challenge for the title was issued during the event's post-show press conference, which Edge quickly answered.

Tonight's episode will see the Canadian native attempt to win another gold while the champion is looking to make sure to keep the title until WrestleMania 39.

One of the events that also occurred during the aforementioned Chamber match was Logan Paul's attack on Seth Rollins, which caused the latter to lose the bout. For tonight, it remains to be seen what The Visionary has in store for The Maverick and fans.

Asuka won the Women's Elimination Chamber during the February 18, 2023, premium live event. The upcoming Monday show might also witness the WrestleMania 39 opponents meet before their RAW Women's Championship match in April.

Bray Wyatt issued a threat to the winner of the Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar match last Saturday. Since The All-Mighty came out victorious, though not in the way he had hoped for, it's a wonder if tonight will also mark the beginning of their feud, which might reach its end at WrestleMania 39.

It remains to be seen what other types of matches and surprises are in store for fans at tonight's episode of RAW. The Road to WrestleMania is quickly shortening, and fans should definitely not miss out on upcoming shows.

