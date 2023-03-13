What channel is WWE RAW on tonight? (March 13, 2023): How to watch on Monday night, channel details, livestream, and more

The March 13, 2023 episode of WWE RAW is advertising numerous events amid the Road to WrestleMania. Aside from various singles and tag team matches, multiple face-offs for the April premium live event are scheduled for tonight.

Fans can watch WWE RAW on the USA Network channel. Some of the superstars advertised for tonight are Brock Lesnar, Edge, Finn Balor, Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano, and more.

Monday Night RAW TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 7 p.m. Central Time

WWE RAW Livestreaming details

Livestream: USA Network.com

What can fans expect for tonight's Monday Night RAW episode?

Multiple tag team matches are scheduled for the upcoming episode of the red brand. After some notable absence, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C. are set to return against Mace and Monsoor of Maximum Male Models.

The Judgment Day is also set for a busy night. After almost losing to Finn Balor on a previous episode, Johnny Gargano is now set to team up with Dexter Lumis against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

Meanwhile, another fellow Judgment Day member that is present for tonight is Balor. He was unsuccessful against Gargano after Edge interfered in their match. For tonight, The Rated R Superstar has plans to call out the former NXT Champion to settle their differences.

Another face-to-face scheduled for tonight is between Brock Lesnar and Omos. Both stars have not faced each other ever since their WrestleMania 39 match was finalized, with the exception of MVP who was on the receiving end of an F5 from The Beast in a previous episode of RAW. It will be interesting to see what both stars have in store for tonight.

Two exciting singles matches are also scheduled for tonight from the men's and women's divisions. In the past few weeks on WWE RAW, Bianca Belair has been dealing with Asuka and Carmella, but she will get a breath of fresh air tonight as she faces Chelsea Green.

On last week's episode, Elias also landed himself a match against Bronson Reed. The former was instructing Rick Boogs when the communication between the superstars broke down, which made it seem like Elias was asking Bronson for a match.

Fans should definitely not miss out on upcoming episodes. More matches and feuds may possibly end up receiving a spot for the upcoming WrestleMania premium live event.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes