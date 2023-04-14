What channel is WWE SmackDown tonight? (April 14, 2023): How to watch on Friday night, channel details, livestream, and more

Tonight's April 14, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown is packed with a lot of exciting moments. Tonight's episode includes a returning top star, an exciting one-on-one match, and possible confrontations between heated rivals.

WWE SmackDown will be on the FOX Channel. So far, only one match has been announced, which was made official last week. Still, more could be added, or even changed, as the episode nears.

WWE SmackDown TV Channel details and timings:

Channel: FOX

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

WWE SmackDown Livestreaming details

Livestream: Fox Live, Fox Now App

Which superstars are expected to appear on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown?

One of the highlights of tonight's episode is the return of Shinsuke Nakamura to the Stamford-based promotion. Fans last saw the Japanese wrestler on television in November last year, wherein he was unable to advance to the SmackDown World Cup First Round against Santos Escobar. Still, the superstar's schedule wasn't that light despite his absence.

After his last televised WWE match, Nakamura performed at a few house shows. In 2023, he returned to Japan where he faced The Great Muta on the latter's retirement tour. The King of Strong Style was also present at this year's Hall of Fame ceremony and wrestled a few house shows in January. It remains to be seen what will transpire with Shinsuke Nakamura on his return to the Friday show.

Last week, LA Knight was seen backstage where he expressed his dismay about not being included in WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, it was Xavier Woods who was on the receiving end of Knight's foul mood. The New Day member, who was only playing video games, didn't shy away from LA's outburst. This then led to a match for this week's episode.

Other superstars that fans could see for tonight are Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who found a recent ally in Matt Riddle. The latter returned on RAW after WrestleMania, and on last week's WWE SmackDown episode, aided Zayn in an attack from The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and The Original Bro both have the same enemy, The Bloodline. For tonight, it would be interesting to see what will transpire if both teams meet once again.

It would be interesting to see what else could transpire on tonight's SmackDown show.

