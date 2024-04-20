What is Drew McIntyre’s perception backstage ahead of the critical WWE contract expiration? All we know so far

For several months, the situation surrounding Drew McIntyre's WWE contract status has been a point of considerable interest. Particularly in the wake of his loss at WrestleMania XL, The Scottish Warrior's future has been the subject of extensive speculation. Drew has not yet renewed his contract with the Stamford-based promotion. However, backstage sentiment suggests a different perspective.

Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Seth Rollins on Night Two of The Show of Shows, finally achieving his dream of winning a world title in front of a live crowd. Yet, in a stunning turn of events, his victory was short-lived, as Damian Priest swiftly capitalized by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract to claim the title moments later.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was a strong backstage sentiment that Drew McIntyre would extend his contract with the Stamford-based company. The former WWE Champion is already being promoted for multiple upcoming shows, indicating a continued partnership.

"Those in WWE expect Drew McIntyre is re-signing with WWE, seeing it as enough of a given he's being advertised on shows post contract expiration," the report stated.

Moreover, McIntyre's stature within the Stamford-based company is rising, as he is now being put in the same league as Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, esteemed as some of the top full-time wrestlers.

"The feeling was that while he had talked of taking time off if not creatively fulfilled, that he very much is now and is seen as one of the company's top full-time wrestlers with Rhodes and Rollins. There is also the belief WWE talent is less likely now to opt for AEW," the report further stated.

Although McIntyre has not yet signed a new contract with the Stamford-based company, there is a possibility for developments in the coming weeks. Should a new contract be secured, significant opportunities could emerge for The Scottish Warrior.

Dutch Mantell explained why Drew McIntyre will not leave WWE

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that it was not the time for Drew McIntyre to leave the Stamford-based promotion. During the pandemic era, The Scottish Warrior made sure to carry the promotion on his shoulders. There were no fans present to witness his title reign during the pandemic era. Unfortunately, even after defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL, Drew's issues with CM Punk cost him the World Heavyweight Championship.

While speaking during Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell explained why The Scottish Warrior won't be leaving the company.

"He ain't going nowhere. That's great for fan talk and the WCW days, you could see that. He is not going. The only place for him to go is AEW. So he is going to ride WWE out until he retires, and I don't blame him," Dutch Mantell said. [13:45 onwards]

During a recent episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre competed in a Fatal Four-Way Match with Ricochet, Jey Uso, and Bronson Reed to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. However, CM Punk interfered and cost McIntyre the match. Jey Uso took advantage of it by winning and becoming the number-one contender for Damian Priest's World Heavyweight Championship.

