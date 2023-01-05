What was Drew McIntyre's reaction to WWE Money in the Bank London news?

The upcoming WWE Money in the Bank event was just announced to take place in London, and top superstar Drew McIntyre was quick to express his opinion on the matter.

Last year's Clash at the Castle was one of the company's most successful and memorable events. The UK Premium Live Event featured the betrayal of Dominik Mysterio on Rey Mysterio and Edge, Gunther retaining his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus in an epic match, and Seth Rollins defeating Matt Riddle in their highly personal feud. Lastly, the exciting main event which saw Drew McIntyre come just inches away from becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion against Roman Reigns.

Although the September event was definitely successful due to its stellar matches and moments, the reactions and excitement of fans was also a major key factor.

After announcing that the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank will take place at the O2 Arena in London on July 1st, McIntyre quickly expressed his excitement over the event and complimented fans in the UK.

"The fans in the UK demanded another show. The fans in the UK deserved another show. The fans in the UK get another show. It’s time. It's Money in the Bank!" Drew McIntyre tweeted.

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



The fans in the UK deserved another show.



The fans in the UK get another show.



It’s time. It's Money in the Bank! 🤑 The fans in the UK demanded another show.The fans in the UK deserved another show.The fans in the UK get another show.It’s time. It's Money in the Bank! 🤑 The fans in the UK demanded another show. The fans in the UK deserved another show. The fans in the UK get another show. It’s time. It's Money in the Bank! 🤑🇬🇧 https://t.co/1I5godht0M

Rumor killer of the possible winner for the men's WWE Money in the Bank match in London

Last year's men's MITB saw Austin Theory win the memorable briefcase due to the influence Vince McMahon had. After Triple H took over and McMahon stepped down, Theory wasn't able to successfully cash in his contract.

Ahead of this year's Premium Live Event, there were rumors that LA Knight could be a possible winner and that the event would be moved back to WrestleMania. However, Fightful Select has since reported that this was not the case and there are still no winners planned for the match.

"I like LA Knight, but we don't even have definitive plans across the board for months down the line, much less next year's (2023) Money in the Bank. If we wanted it on him so bad, it wouldn't have been hard to take Theory's to put on him. I've never heard him discussed in the same conversation as Money in the Bank. Not that it couldn't happen, because he's a great performer, but it's not been discussed," said the source to Fightful.

WWE @WWE #MITB



ms.spr.ly/6010emOFu BREAKING: WWE Money in the Bank will take place at @TheO2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 1, as first reported by @MailSport BREAKING: WWE Money in the Bank will take place at @TheO2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 1, as first reported by @MailSport! #MITB👉 ms.spr.ly/6010emOFu https://t.co/EmyZNesfWV

Do you already have a pick for the potential winners of this year's WWE Money in the Bank? Share them below!

Poll : 0 votes