What does Drew McIntyre's wife Kaitlyn Frohnapfel do for a living?

Drew McIntyre has been married to his current wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, since 2016, but only a few things are known about Mrs. McIntyre. It's safe to say that the 37-year-old's occupation is definitely exciting. However, his partner's job is just as notable.

For those wondering, Drew McIntyre's wife, Kaitlyn Frohnapfel, is a doctor. She graduated with a medical degree from the University of Florida and also participated in sports during her time as a student. She joined the track and field team at Largo High School and competed on her university's team.

In Drew McIntyre's biography A Chosen Destiny: My Story (May 2021), he stated that his late mother sent his wife to him. Before they met at a Tampa bar in 2013, Drew was grieving the loss of his mother and felt unmotivated after being added to 3MB.

The former WWE Champion shared that he was at a bar with Sheamus when Kaitlyn approached them. She was still a student at the time and recognized them from a gym she worked at. Still, he was shy and ended up not talking to her. Drew finally found the courage to ask for Kaitlyn's number when she was about to leave.

Kaitlyn Frohnapfel officially became Drew McIntyre's wife in December 2016 in Florida. He was previously married to Taryn Terrell from 2010 to 2011. She was a former superstar best known as Tiffany. She later competed at IMPACT Wrestling and NWA.

Drew McIntyre's wife Kaitlyn Frohnapfel helped him in his career and personal life

Although the couple has different careers, they are involved in each other's life on both the professional and personal front.

In the same book, McIntyre noted that he was fired from WWE just days after he moved in with Kaitlyn. He avoided talking to her and drank heavily. This caused her to worry, especially since she didn't know where he was.

Still, he picked himself up, and both of them created a "Drew McIntyre 2.0 mission statement." This included returning to the UK, rebuilding his career on the independent scene, returning to WWE, and winning the World Championship.

Drew McIntyre definitely did all of those, but it wasn't always smooth sailing. In December 2015, Kaitlyn's mother was diagnosed with cancer. Since it reminded him of his own mother, he "couldn't deal with it" but remained strong.

The WWE Superstar also suffered an injury in 2016, and Kaitlyn remained by his side through it all. He eventually returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2017 and is one of their top stars.

From the looks of it, his wife definitely contributed to The Scottish Warrior's success.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes